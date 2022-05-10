“Dennis Rodman only wears his brand’s tshirts!”: The 5 time champion stays loyal to his tshirt company, Rodman Brand

Dennis Rodman may seem narcissistic wearing his face on his shirts – but that is exactly like Rodman.

Colorful hair, piercings, and tattoos for days – if you thought this description matched a rock band member, you wouldn’t be mistaken. But that is exactly how Dennis Rodman was. He was larger than life, and out of this world. For a man who did not play basketball for the first 20 years of his life, he was pretty successful.

After retiring, he lives a happy life and runs his own business making T-shirts with his face on them. He is very proud of them, as he should be. The company Rodman Brand makes some cool designs, all around the 5-time champion.

As any business owner trying to promote his product, Rodman wears them all the time. He does not go anywhere without them, as said in the GQ series “10 things I cannot live without”. They are bright, flashy, and over the top, just like the man they were supposed to emulate. Perfect vintage tee, mixed with a bright splash of color.

Also Read: “I wasn’t the only one who’s been with Madonna”: When Dennis Rodman recalled his first night with the Queen of Pop

Dennis Rodman appeared to everyone as a diva in the 90s – his lifestyle is the norm these days

Even with 5 championship rings on his fingers, Dennis Rodman does not scratch the net worth of Kobe Bryant. He has one more ring than LeBron James, but his overall worth is what James gets in about a game. But that does not stop him from living the life – he is far richer than anyone in this category.

“What good is money if you cannot use it to see the world?” is probably what Rodman felt because the stories he has to say are something that doesn’t even exist in books. One day he was grabbing 20 rebounds, the next he would be on WWF wrestling in the ring.

He changed for no one, but he did not push his lifestyle onto anyone else. The man is super respectful and does what he wants to, without causing difficulty to any other. He may look like a diva, but he is far from it.

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman, here’s your s**t, now get the f**k out!”: When the Bulls legend revealed how Gregg Popovich traded him away to join Michael Jordan in Chicago