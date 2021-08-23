“Dennis Rodman had 49 rebounds and 0 points over two games”: How Michael Jordan’s future teammate bossed NBA’s best rebounders during his Spurs tenure

In his first season with the Spurs, Dennis Rodman put a mind-boggling statistic of a combined 49 rebounds over 2 matches but had zero points in both cases.

Not the exactly quintessential NBA star, Dennis Rodman had his quirks. An unusual player, the worm had some never-before-seen defending and rebounding skills.

The power forward earned the NBA All-Defensive First Team honor 7-times in his career and was a back-to-back DPOY. An overall 27th pick in round two of the 1986 NBA Draft, the 5x NBA champion clearly outdid everybody’s expectations.

In his 7-years with the Detroit Pistons, Rodman averaged 11.5 boards won two DPOY awards. He also had two rebounding titles to his credit.

In the 1993-94 season, the 2x All-Star demanded a trade and was shipped to the San Antonio Spurs, where he joined forces with David Robinson and co.

The best rebounding forward in NBA history: Dennis Rodman

The 7x rebounding champion had some of his best performances in only his first few with the Spurs. In his 4th game against the Phoenix Suns, Rodman had an impressive 25 rebounds. However, the Spurs lost the contest by 8 points.

In the very next game against the Sacramento Kings, Rodman had 24 rebounds. This performance included 11 boards on the offensive end and 13 on the defensive end. However, Rodman would continue being scoreless in this game as well.

Though Rodman’s rebounding efforts went in vain as the Spurs would lose both games, he collected an impressive 49 rebounds in both games.

DENNIS RODMAN ONCE GRABBED 49 REBOUNDS WITH NO POINTS OVER 2 STRAIGHT GAMES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4GDjLd4Ozn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 22, 2021

In his 2 seasons with the Spurs, Rodman averaged an incredible 17.1 RPG. In his stint with the Spurs, the power forward had several conflicts with the Spurs management and was even suspended for the first 3 games of the 1994-95 season.

The following 1995-96 season, the rebounding champion was traded to the Chicago Bulls. Rodman would win 5 championships with the Bulls making history, with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Rodman had his issues with the Bulls management on several occasions, including head coach Phil Jackson. The former Spurs player did exhibit unconventional behavior on several occasions but had the GOAT Michael Jordan backing him due to him being a great defensive asset to the team.