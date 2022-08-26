Dennis Rodman tried to copy Michael Jordan during a game and it really didn’t work out

Dennis Rodman was one of the premier defensive options in the NBA.

Widely considered one of the greatest defenders of all time, the Worm has quite the resume. Multiple championships, defensive player of the year titles, and all-defensive nods dominate his mantlepiece.

Regardless, Rodman is often among the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Worm’s post-retirement especially essentially blurs the impact he had in the game.

During his time in the league, Rodman had established himself with one of the most unique skill sets of all time. Rebounding, however, was his claim to fame. Rodman was the rebound leader of the league on umpteen occasions and has often recorded bizarre stat lines with 20+ rebounds and 0-5 points.

A video that has resurfaced on the internet. The clip from Rodman’s playing days accurately describes his chaotic skill set as a whole.

What does the clip of Rodman reveal about his playing style?

The clip is an absolute comedy of errors. Rodman airballs a free throw first. For the second, instead of going ahead with a simple scoring attempt, Rodman goes for the spectacular.

Rodman went for MJs Mutombo free-throw routine. Except, Jordan actually hit them. Rodman missed spectacularly.

However, to compensate, Rodman made up with what he did best. Rebounding and winning possession back.

And again, rather than going for a safe play, the non-shooting wing that he is, Rodman went for a contested three-point attempt. Can a play get more chaotic?

That’s Rodman for you. Exceptional rebounder, unbelievable defender, atrocious offensive option.

