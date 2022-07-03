Basketball

“Dennis Rodman trolled Kurt Thomas like he was a puppet!”: Michael Jordan’s $500,000 worth teammate was once at his trash talking best

"Dennis Rodman trolled Kurt Thomas like he was a puppet!": Michael Jordan’s $500,000 worth teammate was once at his trash talking best
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Seeing a car upside down like that was awful"– F1 Twitter prays for Guanyu Zhou's safety after he rolls over after crashing with George Russell
Next Article
"Mujhe lag raha tha ki highlights dekh raha hun": R Jadeja heaps praise on Rishabh Pant for his 5th Test century at Edgbston
NBA Latest Post
“Dirk Nowitzki really squished Luka Doncic’s belly fat before a game”: Slovenia superstar surprises the German legend as they reunite during World Cup Qualifiers
“Dirk Nowitzki really squished Luka Doncic’s belly fat before a game”: Slovenia superstar surprises the German legend as they reunite during World Cup Qualifiers

Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki embrace one another during the World Cup Qualifiers as the…