“Dennis Rodman trolled Kurt Thomas like he was a puppet!”: Michael Jordan’s $500,000 worth teammate was once at his trash talking best

When Bulls legend Dennis Rodman went to the deepest part of his bag of tricks again former Heat man Kurt Thomas

Dennis Rodman has always been something else entirely from anything any fan has ever seen.

This is the man that has been friends with Kim Jong Un for the longest time. And frankly, we’re not sure things can possibly get more… off-beat than that.

However, while Dennis the Menace has been pretty crazy since the end of his career, his real peak in that department unequivocally came during his hay day in the NBA. The man would go after just about anyone, whether it be a fan, a referee, or even, of course, the opposing team’s best player.

During one such time, Rodman had a bit of a run-in with a certain former Heat player, during a match against the team. And well, let’s just say, his mind games were one for a darn museum.

Dennis Rodman once taunted Kurt Thomas as if he were a puppet

You read that correctly. And frankly, we wouldn’t blame you if you were a bit confused by what that means. Heck, we’ve hyper-analyzed the clip, and we’re still not quite sure ourselves.

So, with that in mind, instead of trying to explain exactly what he did, how about we just show you the action in question here?

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

Ah yes. Perfection.

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green ought to take notes.

