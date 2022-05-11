“Dennis Rodman vs Draymond Green would have 9 pts, 40000 rebounds, 400,000 techs”: Kevin Durant and fans mock BR’s hypothetical 1v1 between the two most impactful players of all time

Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green are two of the greatest defenders of all time that have impacted the game of basketball like only a few could

Dennis Rodman is arguably the most impactful in the game of basketball while scoring well under 8 points per game in his 14-year-long NBA career. There’s somebody who’s close to the 5x NBA champ in impacting a game, and he goes by the name Draymond Green.

A 3x NBA champ, Green is a double-double machine, generally with assists and rebounds who much like Dennis impacts a game in all the other ways than points per game.

Many would say the Warriors point-forward is much more impactful because of his play-making abilities which is one of the best in the league, some say it’s that great because he has played with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant.

In any which case it would be tremendous to see how these two would flair in a one-on-one contest that would entice the NBA community no less than a game between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Draymond Green vs Dennis Rodman would be a game that would break the internet and it looks like its AR version would do it too, for Kevin Durant it surely would.

Recently, Bleacher Report dropped a teaser for the new episode of the “The Portal” that comes out on Wednesday. It will have the 2017 DPOY, Draymond Green, going against the 2x DPOY, defensive GOAT of the 90s, Dennis Rodman.

The Slim Reaper looked as excited as anybody else on NBA Twitter for the same but he didn’t leave any opportunity to troll his former teammate.

It’ll take them 6 days to finish this game. pic.twitter.com/lHDkcTe1UH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 11, 2022

The game would go 9 points

400000 rebound

400000 technicals — (@Jari2Fly) May 11, 2022

Nigga said Draymond Green vs Dennis Rodman….man that fuckin game would last all night — Kiwi Cereao (@Seohontogtrid) May 10, 2022

If we’re talking a 1vs1 scenario, there is zero chance @Money23Green gona beat @dennisrodman we’re talking bout a DPOY face off here yet one generation had significantly better defense than the other — Ted’s Tweets (@TedsTweets2) May 11, 2022

Some want the defensive juggernauts to defend themselves on KD’s trolling.

@Money23Green @dennisrodman y’all gon let this slide? Personally, I wouldn’t. That’s jus me tho. — HAPPIEST Legoat fan (@Legoat_2) May 11, 2022

Who among the two is better would be a question that we wouldn’t get an answer to till eternity, like the rest of the GOAT talks. But if we had them playing in the same era against each other, the animosity in that game is beyond imagination.

And so would be their off-the-court banter, as both players love attention and are some of the most animated players to ever set foot on the basketball court, if not the most.

