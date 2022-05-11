Basketball

“Dennis Rodman vs Draymond Green would have 9 pts, 40000 rebounds, 400,000 techs”: Kevin Durant and fans mock BR’s hypothetical 1v1 between the two most impactful players of all time

"Dennis Rodman vs Draymond Green would have 9 pts, 40000 rebounds, 400,000 techs": Kevin Durant and fans mock BR's hypothetical 1v1 between the two most impactful players of all time
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“Kobe Bryant donated $1 million to Call of Duty Endowment in support of US veterans”: When Lakers legend attended and donated at a CoD Endowment event
Next Article
"It wasn't like it went to some scrub, it went to Nikola Jokic": Stephen A. Smith questions Joel Embiid's intent as Heat thrash Sixers by a 35-point margin
NBA Latest Post
"It wasn't like it went to some scrub, it went to Nikola Jokic": Stephen A. Smith questions Joel Embiid's intent as Heat thrash Sixers by a 35-point margin
“It wasn’t like it went to some scrub, it went to Nikola Jokic”: Stephen A. Smith questions Joel Embiid’s intent as Heat thrash Sixers by a 35-point margin

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith questions Joel Embiid’s will to play as the Heat…