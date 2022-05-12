“Dennis Rodman went from janitor to NBA superstar!”: How ‘The Worm’ reversed his poor fortunes thanks to a huge 10-inch growth spurt

Dennis Rodman is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. It’s hard to believe that he once pursued a career as a janitor!

Dennis Rodman is an icon in the world of basketball. Well remembered for his inhuman defensive prowess and hustle, the five-time NBA Champion has had a fantastic career.

Over the course of his 14-year NBA career, The Worm played for five different teams. This included the Pistons, Spurs, Bulls, Lakers, and Mavericks.

He won rings in Detroit and Chicago and finished his career averaging 7 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

Dennis Rodman hauled in 11,954 career rebounds at 6'7″.

They aren’t exactly the craziest stats on the board, but his rebounding is what stands out. Especially since he only stands at 6’7 inches in height.

Dennis Rodman went from being a janitor to a rebounding specialist in the NBA

Fairy tales are usually only heard of or seen in storybooks and Disney movies. However, the life of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is one that gets very close to what it would be like.

Growing up in Dallas, Texas, The Worm was never the brightest student and his poor athletic frame didn’t give him many options. As such, his mother kicked him out of the house when he graduated.

He would then take up a job as an airport janitor in Dallas. Things went from bad to worse when he was arrested for stealing some watches from the airport shops.

He looked like he hit rock bottom, but luckily had a huge 10-inch growth spurt from 5’9 to 6’7, prompting him to take up basketball once again!

Rodman would then take his talents to Southeastern Oklahoma State. He then declared for the draft in 1986, and was picked by the Detroit Pistons.