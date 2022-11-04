Dennis Rodman, Who Couldn’t Pay $800,000 In Child Support, Insanely Lost $200,000 In A Single Night

Apr 01, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Dennis Rodman before his jersey is retired at half time of an NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman has lived a life not many on this planet could replicate. The fact of the matter is, it’s hard to think of someone who would want to even give it a shot. Everything from tattoos and piercings to constant partying during NBA seasons, Rodman did what he wanted, when he wanted.

However, his lavish lifestyle that involved him getting in trouble with the law over 100 times led to his fortune depleting quite rapidly. He earned close to $30 million over the course of a 14 year career but now, his net worth stands anywhere between $500,000 and $1 million.

When asked to pay a total of $850,000 to Michelle Moyer in child and spousal support in 2012, Rodman’s lawyer came to his defense. He would simply state that the 5x NBA champion did not have enough money to pay such a hefty amount.

Dennis Rodman lost $200,000 a week after winning close to $100,000

Jack Haley infamously played a single minute and dropped 0 points in his NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls in 1988. After playing for teams like the Nets and the Lakers, he would find his way back to the Bulls for the 1995-96 season. Here, he would play one game for them in which he scored 2 field goals.

Despite this, Dennis Rodman seemed to take a liking to him. Haley recounts on one instance he went gambling in Las Vegas with ‘The Worm’. According to him, the rebounding savant would luck out and win himself $89,000.

However, tragedy struck the very next week when Rodman would go on to lose a total of $200,000. “He won $89K the trip before and he went back and instead of the average $500 bet, it was a $5000 bet. The next thing you know, you’re in big trouble,” said Haley.

Dennis Rodman was never savvy with his finances.

Dennis Rodman once alleged that his financial advisor stole a whopping $27 million from him. He would also rack up silly technical fouls throughout a season, resulting in couple thousand being charged to him. Of course, fights and him kicking a cameraman led to tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars leaving his pocket.

Rodman gambled big when he was in Vegas, as evident from the aforementioned story. However, as we all know, Dennis simply didn’t care. As long as he was having fun and being himself, he felt as though he was doing nothing wrong.

