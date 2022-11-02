Dennis Rodman, who Once Dated Madonna, had a questionable Relationship with Toni Braxton

Dennis Rodman, the flamboyant playboy of the 1990s dated and married numerous celebrities throughout his famed NBA career. But even the Worm couldn’t wiggle his way into the hearts of every woman.

Of course, charisma goes a long way and sure he might have been too good when it comes to wooing women. Dennis’ reputation preceded him and yet, some women slipped away.

Among them was Toni Braxton, the American singer. The two were spotted together and were also good friends but publically they never admitted to dating each other.

But why the sudden interest?

As Surreal Life explores celebrities, Dennis Rodman’s life comes under the microscope

Rodman’s appearance in Surreal Life pulls all the attention toward his personal life, people have asked questions. And among them is why he never dated Toni Braxton. The two were spotted together at the MTV VMAs in 1996 and the pictures caused a stir to say the least.

Toni Braxton and Dennis Rodman @ the MTV VMA’s 1996 pic.twitter.com/lkMGtNThLz — THAT GIRL (@TANIRICHES) August 27, 2017

While Rodman publically never admitted to what the two were. Toni did.

Dennis Rodman never actually dated Toni Braxton

If you look at these pictures, you can almost feel the chemistry peering through your screen.

Dennis Rodman and Toni Braxton at 13th annual VMA’s – no one can tell me this isn’t me pic.twitter.com/l244ogIh1o — thatadult (@rianphin) March 12, 2022

And a lot of users have callously mistaken them to be together, including yours truly until a little research was done.

As per Braxton, she found Dennis to be “kinda hot in the 90s”. But she stated that she never dated him despite being spotted at the VMAs together.

IEven though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JFezY5rwjx — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 27, 2020

We don’t know what to make of this. Dennis’ reputation precedes him and it forever will. So till we get more evidence, we have to take Toni’s word for it.

