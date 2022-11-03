Dennis Rodman’s Lesser-Known Daughter Alexis Detailed How ‘The Worm’ Caused Her Trouble

Dennis Rodman’s fame or rathe infamy far supersedes any other athlete in the entire world. He is one of a kind. There is truly no other athlete you could actually compare to ‘The Worm’ as a reference. But his life choices pushed his daughter Alexis Rodman away from him.

The Worm was definitely not an easy man to live with. As a fan, his adventures are entertaining. However, his wild personality would have been too complex for any family member, especially a child.

Alexis Rodman, who was born after Dennis Married Annie, in an interview detailed the impact of growing up around her father.

Alexis Rodman was troubled by Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman reportedly found solace in alcohol. He was heavily dependent on it. Coupled with his need to challenge the norms of society, there was a bad mix of danger and eccentricity.

This nature caused a lot of stress on Alexis. The young child could never connect to her father. She was troubled beyond measure by her father’s lifestyle. In fact, she cut off all relationships with her father for a long time.

In an interview, she revealed the impact Dennis Rodman had on her. She detailed how others perceived her for it and felt pity for Alexis.

Alexis Rodman: “I had to grow a thick skin, and I didn’t want people to feel bad for me. But I got a lot of negative things growing up.”

It is difficult to understand the plight of Alexis and the struggles of her childhood. After all, she was the daughter of one of the most famous athletes in the world. Everyone around must have known her father and known everything he did.

To always be surrounded by peers who know the adventures of your father is difficult, Especially as a child. Without any support from her father, Alexis Rodman must have devised her own defense mechanism. And safe to say, that defense mechanism involved cutting off from her father.

Alexis repaired her relationship with The Worm

Dennis Rodman, despite the past, somehow managed to repair relations with Alexis. He began to give her his time and meet with her.

Alexis in the same interview revealed that Rodman was different when not in public. She claimed he is normal and beautiful in private. However, she still finds fault in his drinking. Perhaps some day the Worm will also give up on alcohol. That would be the strangest conclusion to his story.

