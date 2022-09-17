Dennis Rodman, who hid Carmen Electra from Michael Jordan, tricked ‘thirsty’ men with a transgender woman

Dennis Rodman would love to get a kick out of tricking men around him with a transgender person, according to John Salley.

Dennis Rodman was a trick of all trades both on and off NBA hardwood. While playing for teams like the Pistons, Bulls, Lakers, and Mavericks, he would do every single aspect of what would be considered ‘dirty work’. Getting physical inside and on the perimeter, relentlessly rebounding, and instigating altercations was a nightly routine for him.

Off the court, ‘The Worm’ was similarly erratic. One of the most unpredictable men in the public eye during his heyday, Rodman’s eccentricity helped cultivate a free-spirited image for himself.

This is what led to several women in his life actually gravitating towards him, including the likes of Carmen Electra and Madonna.

Dennis’s escapades with women were very well known to the media. Everything from flying across the country to get Madonna pregnant to hiding Carmen Electra in a hotel room when Michael Jordan came to get him back to Bulls practice, the 5x champ did it all.

Dennis Rodman would try to get men to hit on a transgender woman in his crew.

Dennis Rodman rolled with quite the crew during his playing days. According to John Salley, Rodman’s teammate with the Pistons and with the Bulls for a season, he would actually have quite the interesting person within that crew of his.

In an interview with DjVlad, Salley revealed over the course of several minutes that Dennis actually had a transgender woman, or at least a man who looked like a woman, in his crew. This was because he got a kick out of people trying to hit on her.

Salley was the only person who didn’t try to get with this blonde woman in the Dallas native’s crew. It’s unclear if Rodman himself ever dated or slept with this woman but he did kiss RuPaul on live television so it’s safe to say that anything is on the table here.

