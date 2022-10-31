Fans Drag in Dennis Rodman’s Meet With Kim Jong-un After Champion Islam Makhachev Celebrates UFC 280 Win With Warlord Ramzan Kadyrov

After a long wait, ‘The second eagle of Dagestan’, as they say, Islam Makhachev became the new UFC lightweight champion. He defeated former champion Charles Oliveira in the second round via submission at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi last month.

With this win, Makhachev became the second mixed martial artist from Dagestan to hold a title in the UFC. His people in Dagestan gave the 31-year-old a warm welcome.

Makhachev also received praise for his dominant performance against a top-tier contender like Charles Oliveira. However, amidst the praises, the Dagestani is facing a slight backlash for his meeting with the Chechnya warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.

Fans slam Islam Makhachev for meeting Ramzan Kadyrov and compare it to Dennis Rodman

Ramzan Kadyrov has strong ties with many Russian fighters, including Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Khamzat Chimaev. Recently, there was a brawl between Chimaev and team Khabib at UFC 280.

Reportedly, that feud was settled by Chechnya warlord Ramzan Kadyrov on a video call, after which all the Russian fighters were seen having dinner together. Thus, it is evident that Kadyrov has good relations with them.

Following his victory at UFC 280, Makhachev also met the Chechnya warlord. Later, pictures from his meeting made rounds on the internet. Many fans shared their disgust in the comments section.

Meanwhile, a few others sided with Makhachev by pointing out other athletes meeting with the warlords and dictators. One such example mentioned was of the NBA legend Dennis Rodman, who was infamous for his friendship with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Check out the comments from fans below:

First Khazmat now Islam, we are losing people — Nan Buisnes (@TheTrojanIcarus) October 30, 2022

Disgusting — 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙮𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙 🎃 (@WonderbreadMMA) October 30, 2022

that guys a criminal against humanity incredible he took that photo — reflex (@iiiireflexiiii) October 30, 2022

Makhachev will fight Alexander Volkanovski next

After winning the lightweight title, Makhachev and his coach Nurmagomedov called out the number one pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski in the octagon interview.

They admitted fighting for the lightweight title and P4P position on the line. Even the UFC is interested in making the fight and, as reports suggest, it will take place in Australia in 2023.

What are your thoughts on this match-up? What do you guys think about Islam Makhachev celebrating with Ramzan Kadyrov?