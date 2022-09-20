Dennis Rodman, who took 30 shots of Jager every day, was instructed by Michael Jordan to take it slow

Dennis Rodman was told to slow down on the substances by Michael Jordan when he showed up to the Chicago Bulls.

Dennis Rodman had quite the rich history with Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls before he actually got to play alongside them. Rodman was an integral part of the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons who continually beat up on the Bulls in the late 80s and early 90s.

In 4 straight postseason match-ups between the Pistons and the Bulls, Dennis Rodman was a thorn in the latter’s side, particularly Scottie Pippen’s. so much so that the two had to bury the hatchet when the rebounding savant made his way to Chi-Town in the summer of 1995.

When the trade happened that brought ‘The Worm’ over to the Bulls, the public was quite confused. Mainly due to the fact that Jordan and Phil Jackson ran a tight ship. Dilly-dallying wasn’t a a part of the agenda and some may say Rodman was the king of dilly-dallying.

His eccentricity and flirtations with off-beat media headlines often brought more attention to his lifestyle than his actual game. Michael Jordan, who was all about winning, would have to feel distracted by that, right?

Michael Jordan told Dennis Rodman to cut down on a lot of things.

Containing the free spirit that is Dennis Rodman is a tall task but somehow, someway, Michael Jordan did it. After all they did win 3 championships in a row together so it’s safe to say that the ‘Rodman experiment’ was a success.

In an interview, Dennis claimed that MJ actually approached in his second and third year with the team and told him to cut down on the drinking and drug abuse.

For someone who claimed to drink 30 shots of Jager every night, this was quite the lifestyle change. However, with the way he played for the Bulls, it was clear he took those instructions and suggestions and ran with them.

