Dennis Rodman, who was offered $20 million to get Madonna pregnant, benefitted massively from the relationship, per Salley

According to John Salley, being in a two-month relationship with Madonna only helped Dennis Rodman be more “free”.

Dennis Rodman is easily one of the most underrated players of all time. Rodman is considered to be amongst the elite group of top-class defenders, who players feared going against. The Worm managed to sacrifice his body in every possession, night in and night out.

Being one of the best rebounders in NBA history, Dennis won several back-to-back rebounding titles, over some of the greatest centers of all time. Whether it was his 2 championships with the Bad Boy Pistons or the 3 titles with Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Rodman was the unspoken hero and a huge reason behind all the successes.

However great the 6-foot-7 forward might’ve been on the court, off the hardwood, “Dennis the Menace” always found trouble.

The Bulls star was arrested over 100 times, fled to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals, and used the United Center hardwood as a place to have sexual relations with several cheerleaders, among a whole bunch of other strange activities.

Madonna is one of the many names on the long list of women who were in a relationship with The Worm. Unlike many relationships, Dennis wasn’t a mess after their split. In fact, according to his teammate, Rodman was “free”.

“Dennis Rodman transcends everything that it is to be a professional athlete”: John Salley

After their first encounter in 1994, Dennis and Madonna had quite a publicized relationship. Even though the duo managed to last only two short months, the pop icon wanted to be serious. As described by the 5x Champ, Madonna offered him $20 million to get her pregnant.

Post their split, Dennis became more eccentric than he ever was, getting tattoos, piercings, going out partying, and spending time with numerous women.

Many believe that Dennis turned into this peculiar individual after the breakup. However, according to John Salley, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

In an interview appearance with “Vlad TV”, the former Pistons star revealed:

“I think Dennis Rodman is free, I think Dennis Rodman makes it so much easier [to be yourself],”

“Madonna didn’t turn Dennis out but Madonna explained to Dennis that there was a game inside of a game that he wasn’t playing,” Salley alleges. “When he was cutting his hair, when Thomas our friend was cutting words and designs into Dennis’s hair, they were like ‘Oh that’s cute, that’s great’ – when Dennis gets to San Antonio and the demolition guy comes out and Wesley Snipes has blue eyes and his hair cut blonde, Dennis did that…Dennis has literally done so many things [that shocks people].

Salley believes Rodman “transcends everything that it is to be a professional athlete.”

