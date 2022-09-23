Dennis Rodman, who was scammed for millions, had his Hummer with naked women go for $50,000+

Dennis Rodman had a custom Hummer built for himself in the 1990s but the provocative car would go for sale for $50,000+.

One of the most unpredictable stars in North American sporting history was none other than Dennis Rodman. The SouthEastern Oklahoma State alum started off his basketball career from humble beginnings. He soon worked his way up to being a pivotal part of the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons.

Before he knew it, he was an All-NBA talent all while being one of the league’s best perimeter defenders and rebounders. However, even with all the success, Dennis Rodman wasn’t content with his lifestyle. He strived to do more and live life to the fullest.

After coming close to committing su*cide, Rodman shed any part of his identity that he deemed to be fake. As he claimed on an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 1996, he ‘killed’ the imposter that lay within him.

After this moment in his life, there was no stopping the party-fueled lifestyle that Rodman cultivated for himself. With that sort of lifestyle, came some pretty hefty purchases.

Also read: Dennis Rodman, who partied with Madonna, had 30 Jager shots before Bulls practice

Dennis Rodman has his Hummer go for sale.

Customizing a car for yourself is one of the pillars of showcases how much wealth you have. Dennis Rodman was earning himself millions of dollars each year and so he decided to customize a Hummer H1 for himself.

While this is all well and good, the actual customizations he did, in particular the paintjob, is what caught everybody’s eye. We cannot display the picture here as they are quite lewd but in essence, they showcase a bevy of naked women on all over the car.

Driving this around for extended periods of time wasn’t something Rodman wanted to do it seems like and so in 2016, the car went up for sale. Hilariously, the asphalt colored vehicle went up for an astounding $50,000.

Nobody in their right mind would ever drop $50,000 on such a vehicle. Even if it went up for a couple thousand dollars, the market would be quite scarce. The only people who would buy it would be collectors who want to a have a piece of ‘basketball history’ to add to their collection.

Also read: “JR Smith is the new Dennis Rodman”: Michael Jordan’s eccentric teammate had the most bizzare compliment for Knicks man