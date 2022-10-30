Dennis Rodman, Whose Mother Kicked Him Out at 18, Once Revealed He Continually Visited Rough Neighborhoods Despite Earning Millions

Dennis Rodman would pass through the roughest part of the city he was playing in continually for an incredibly particular reason

Dennis Rodman was not born into wealth nor was he born into a financially stable household. His mother, Shirley, had to work a number of odd jobs to keep her family afloat while living in the projects of Dallas. Dennis lived with his mother along with his two sisters, Debra and Kim.

His father, Philander, left for the Philippines when Rodman was merely 3 years old. After the 5x NBA champion gained notoriety and success, the two would hash things out with one another. However, he would not accept him to be his father as he considered him to be a ‘friend’ and nothing more.

By the time Dennis has reached the age of 18, his mother grew tired of him not providing for the family. She would go on to kick him out, rendering him homeless.

Also read: Dennis Rodman Once Borrowed Money From His 13 Year Old Friend’s Father For a $15,000 Car

Dennis Rodman would routinely go through the roughest part of various towns to remind himself of his roots

Dennis Rodman established himself as one of the league’s best rebounders and perimeter defenders in merely a few years with the Detroit Pistons. Despite earning millions of dollars a year through his NBA contracts, he would admit to passing through the roughest parts of cities he played in on purpose.

While on the Graham Bensinger Show, Rodman said he did this because he wanted to continually remind himself of where he came from.

“Just to remind me of where I came from. Even today, I do it today. I mean, I can go down the street down here in Oakland Boulevard and I see all the people and give these guys money.”

Given Rodman’s background, he certainly knows what it’s like to be in a position of less fortune. So, him being gracious with his wealth makes complete sense.

How did Dennis Rodman lose most of the money he’s earned?

The answer to this is quite simple and it’s the fact that he’s managed his money quite poorly. Everything from sketchy investments to constant partying and drinking, Rodman’s never had a good grip over his own finances.

When he was ordered to pay over $800,000 to Michelle Moyer in child and spousal support, his lawyer simply claimed that his client did not have that kind of money. Despite earning close to $30 million in his 14 year NBA career, his current net worth stands at merely $500,000 to $1 million.

Also read: “Michael Jordan Just Left and Came Back! And We Still Won!”: Dennis Rodman Explains Why He Believes His Bulls are the Greatest Team of All-Time