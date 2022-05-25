If you didn’t know Dennis Rodman played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Yes, the Chicago Bulls legend also played in LA, next to Kobe and Shaq!

“Dennis Rodman will be the only player to wear number 73 in Lakers history!”: Why did a combination of rebounding titles, age, and championships lead the Bulls legend to pick such a bizarre number

Yes, in a segment of today I learned, we will talk about how Dennis Rodman played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Yes, the Worm once played for the purple and gold.

You might be thinking as to when this happened or even how? When is the 1998-99 season. After the Bulls broke up in 1998, Dennis found himself playing for the Lakers.

A prime Dennis Rodman alongside a young and high-flying Kobe Bryant and a dominant center in the form of Shaquille O’Neal.

A championship should be in the bag right? Wrong. That wasn’t even the most intriguing part of his time with the Lakers.

The Lakers didn’t retire No. 73 but I have a feeling Dennis Rodman will be the only player who will ever wear that number in Lakers history. pic.twitter.com/J5qql13V7J — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 18, 2020

Why did Dennis Rodman choose to wear the no.73 for the Lakers?

Dennis Rodman is nothing short of an enigma. Rodman’s mind functions completely differently compared to everyone else.

He has worn bizarre numbers in the past including the no.91 for the Bulls. So why did he choose 73? Well, there’s more than 1 reason.

According to Dennis himself, the reason is multiple folds. 7 represents the number of rebounding titles he had in his career. 3 is for the championships with the bulls. And the inverse of 73 is 37, which was his age at the time.

As absurd as it sounds, it also looks cool. The no.73 Rodman jersey is coveted by many and even the trading cards that were made go for really high prices.

What’s more, it looks as though no one else would choose this number. As a legend, there is no one like him and for that reason, that jersey number is part of NBA folklore.

(1999) Rodman and Scottie Pippen as opponents. pic.twitter.com/eutrPJcnxf — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) February 19, 2019

