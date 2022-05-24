“Jeanie Buss called me over drinks at the Ritz Carlton!”: When Dennis Rodman revealed how the Lakers owner asked him out before he was playing with Kobe

Jeanie Buss asked Dennis Rodman out before he even played a single game as a Los Angeles Laker in 1998! Yes, we’re not kidding!

Dennis Rodman was the Bad Boy of the NBA. From partying in Vegas during the NBA Finals to fighting Karl Malone in a WWE match, he was notorious.

What’s more, his reputation helped him date countless women. The names on that list are quite dazzling. They include popstar Madonna, Baywatch actress Carmen Electra, and also Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

The last one might be news to some, however, to older fans of Dennis Rodman, it is not news. How they got together only tells you all you need to know about Rodman’s appeal.

Jeanie Buss asked Dennis Rodman out for dinner!

After the Chicago Bulls broke it off in 1998, Dennis Rodman ended up with the Lakers. It is here that Jeanie Buss decided to make a move.

She asked him “Dennis would you like to go out to dinner?”, Dennis replied with a casual “yeah, why not?”. He revealed that he felt comfortable with Jeanie as he had known her since she was in Playboy Magazine.

The Lakers gave Rodman a place at the Ritz Carlton when he had just moved. After dinner, Jeanie had supposedly asked Dennis if they wanted to have drinks. They proceed and then things went on from there.

Rodman dated Buss for six months. This story tells you a lot about the charismatic man that Dennis was and till today, is. He may have had a very controversial career but he sure knew had a way with women.

