“Dennis Rodman wore the no 91 because he came to the Bulls in a 911 emergency!”: How a unique jersey number, conspiracies, and eccentricity combined to become Michael Jordan’s perfect partner 

Dennis Rodman has a history with unique jersey numbers. His no. 91 for the Bulls remains the most iconic. Why? Cause the Bulls dialed 911

That statement is merely a figment of the truth behind Rodman’s choice for the iconic no. 91. The rebounding machine, “the worm” was among the NBA’s most unique players.

Rodman was an iconoclast among mere mortals, by mere mortals, we mean 440 of the most skilled basketball players in the world. He knew how to be himself.

He stood out in a polarizing way. Either you hated him, or you loved him, there was no in-between. So, why did the Hall of Famer choose no.91?

There are a myriad of reasons, and knowing Rodman, we have to give this one special attention.

Dennis Rodman wore the no.91 because the Bulls called him like it was a 911 emergency!

As funny as that sounds and oh, how we wish that was the case but that is not the exact reason why Rodman chose the no.91. Although it may have made an impact on his choice.

Rodman was called upon after the 1995 season after the Bulls lost to the Orlando Magic and lacked rebounding. Despite his flamboyance, Rodman was the one player Michael Jordan wanted the most.

So why did he choose no.91?

Originally Rodman wanted the no.0 but the NBA had rules around giving players the no.0. Hence he chose to wear no.91, which was the furthest thing from the no.0.

Bizarre? Weird? Not really, if you know Dennis Rodman, this is just a part of his process. Now, the no.91 is among the NBA’s most iconic numbers. Talk about a trendsetter.

