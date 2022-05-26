‘Mark Cuban has a no.69 Dennis Rodman jersey hanging in his office’: How the Bulls legend tried to wear an explicit number for the Mavericks 

Dennis Rodman donned a number of jerseys and used eccentric numbers. But nothing topped his desire to wear no.69 for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dennis Rodman’s journeyman career in the NBA is among the most respected. Despite all of his antics off the court, Dennis was among the most athletic rebounders of his generation.

He was a force to be reckoned with, especially on the defensive end. Perhaps, right now, the Dallas Mavericks need a player like Dennis Rodman.

Well, you will be surprised to learn that the Mavericks at one point actually had Dennis Rodman on their roster. Yes, the Worm played alongside Dirk Nowitzki.

But his most famous exploit during this time would not be the games he played or his relationship with Dirk, but rather his jersey number.

Dennis Rodman tried to wear No. 69 when he joined Dallas in 1999-00, but the NBA vetoed it. Mavs introduced him with the No. 69 anyway & Rodman wore No. 70 for the season instead. To this day, Mavs owner Mark Cuban has the No. 69 Rodman jersey hanging in his office

Dennis Rodman wanted to wear no.69 for the Dallas Mavericks!

Yes, Dennis wanted to don the no.69 jersey for the Mavs. Yes, the no, 69! In fact, the Mavericks even unveiled him with the jersey number.

However, the NBA vetoed his demand and he was forced to play with the no. 70. Why 70? Well because it is 69+1. It is nothing ludicrous as Rodman always had bizarre explanations for wearing different jersey numbers.

The jersey was so rare that they only printed a handful of them and at the time, new owner Mark Cuban decided to keep one. It still hangs in his office.

Apart from the jersey number he didn’t do anything of note for the Mavericks. Rodman played for the Mavericks for a total of 12 games or 29 days. He was released citing internal issues.

