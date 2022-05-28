Basketball

“Dennis Rodman would be all over Larry Bird, but he’d talk as if he was open!”: When the Worm recalled how he tried extra hard to defend the Celtics legend amidst trash talks

"Dennis Rodman would be all over Larry Bird, but he'd talk as if he was open !": When the Worm recalled how he tried extra hard to defend the Celtics legend amidst trash talks
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"They could get some serious injury if something bad happens"- Pierre Gasly encounters a marshal standing on track during his Qualifying run in Monaco
Next Article
"Carlos Sainz is definitely getting a grid penalty"– Chaotic end to Qualifying by Sergio Perez gives Charles Leclerc pole position; Spanish Ferrari star to be reprimanded?
NBA Latest Post
"Dennis Rodman would be all over Larry Bird, but he'd talk as if he was open !": When the Worm recalled how he tried extra hard to defend the Celtics legend amidst trash talks
“Dennis Rodman would be all over Larry Bird, but he’d talk as if he was open!”: When the Worm recalled how he tried extra hard to defend the Celtics legend amidst trash talks

Dennis Rodman is one of the best defenders in basketball history. However, for Larry Bird,…