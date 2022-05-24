“Magic & Bird played with Hall of Famers, Luka Doncic is playing with 2nd round picks”: JJ Redick fends off Max Kellerman’s narrative of Mavs star being a bad teammate

Max Kellerman believes Mavericks star Luka Doncic is nothing like Larry Bird or Magic Johnson who made their teammates better.

There have always been discussions about Luka Doncic being a great individual player much like James Harden, someone who doesn’t necessarily help his teammates perform better on the court.

There are many other significant differences between the two. As we know, Harden’s performance has always dipped in the Playoffs more than in the regular season.

Also read: “Steph Curry heard all the Luka Doncic praise and he took it PERSONAL”: Kendrick Perkins backpedals on his favorites in Warriors – Mavs series and gets torched by Dub Nation

Whereas Luka always does better in the post-season after putting up numbers like Nikola Jokic in the regular season. “The Joker” is famous for making his team better, claiming the last 2 seasons MVP for what he does on the court.

Luka magic has averaged more points and assists in the 3 seasons than Jokic, and hence it is so weird hearing Max Kellerman. ESPN analyst says the Slovenian sensation isn’t helping his teammates thrive like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Is Luka Doncic really not a creative leader of the team like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson who made their teams better?

The Dallas Mavericks after creating the biggest upset of the Playoffs by defeating the #1 team of the league, the Phoenix Suns, in 7-games, recently went 0-3 against the Warriors. And people have been critiquing him a lot since.

But there are gatekeepers of the Basketball who wouldn’t let the crazy media narrative build and run like it earlier used to. And former Mavs sharpshooter, JJ Redick, is one of those analysts.

Max Kellerman claims Luka Doncic doesn’t make his teammates better like Magic or Bird. JJ Redick: “Magic & Bird played with Hall of Famers. Luka is playing with 2nd round picks,

undrafted guys like DFS. His shot quality

created for his teammates – #1 in the last 2

seasons.” pic.twitter.com/7qxnQVHl08 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 23, 2022

The 3x All-Star has put up some insane stats, averaging 32.1-points, 9.5-rebounds, and 6.2 assists much like his last two incredible postseasons, but both he and the Mavs did much better than those seasons winning wise.

Leading his team full of role players to a Conference Finals when he was expected to get knocked out in the first round since the Kristaps Porzingis trade is magical in itself, and it is making teammates better at their best.

Also read: “Luka Doncic is Larry Bird on offense, Big Bird on defense”: Skip Bayless fires his blame cannon on the Dallas Mavericks superstar as Steph Curry and the Warriors go 3-0 up

Just a reminder that 23-years-old Doncic also neutralized the best two-guard in the league, Devin Booker, and one of the best point guards ever, Chris Paul, in 7-games when they were expected to get swept by the title favorites.