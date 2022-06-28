Basketball

“Dennis Rodman would be proud of Jeremy Sochan!”: New San Antonio Spurs player set to wear the Bulls legend’s number and also has a penchant for colored hair

The NBA is all set to welcome Jeremy Sochan, who has an eerily likeness to Dennis Rodman and is the 9th pick of the 2022 NBA draft!  
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

