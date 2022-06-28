“Dennis Rodman would be proud of Jeremy Sochan!”: New San Antonio Spurs player set to wear the Bulls legend’s number and also has a penchant for colored hair

The NBA is all set to welcome Jeremy Sochan, who has an eerily likeness to Dennis Rodman and is the 9th pick of the 2022 NBA draft!

Looks like Dennis Rodman’s influence has spread to the young teens now. The Bulls legend was nothing short of an icon of the 1990s.

From flashy hair to piercings and tattoos, the Worm really had an eye for the spectacular. The league was not ready for such a dazzling display of personality.

Fast forward to the 2020s where players have embraced tattoos, hair color, and even gender-bending fashion. Yes, today’s players are very fashion-forward; just ask Russell Westbrook or Kyle Kuzma, who have taken a page from Rodman’s book of style.

But no player is yet to have the same impact as Dennis Rodman. Both on the floor and off it. Well, that might be about to change.

Enter 19-year-old Jeremy Sochan, the 9th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Now, what’s so special about Sochan?

Jeremy Sochan would make Dennis Rodman proud pic.twitter.com/PimpKvAykO — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 25, 2022

Jeremy Sochan the new Dennis Rodman incarnate?

The Polish-born power-forward is eerily similar to Rodman. From the flashy hair to the athletic rebound grabbing, there is a lot to like about Sochan.

The San Antonio Spurs have minted a player that perfectly fits their roster. More importantly, the league has been waiting a while to see a player that fit the mold of Dennis Rodman. A defensive stalwart on the court and a vibrant personality off it.

He is also set to wear the infamous no. 10 worn by Dennis Rodman.

Sochan will wear number 10 pic.twitter.com/c55o4z1Rtj — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) June 25, 2022

The pressure might not be much on Sochan at the moment. But given his flashy exterior and a similar playstyle, we will see a lot of attention diverted towards the power-forward.

The question now remains if the Spurs have truly unearthed a rare diamond or not. Ample post-draft coverage suggests that they have. We will have to wait and see. In the meanwhile, his flashy hair color will keep us entertained.

