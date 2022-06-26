“Dennis Rodman was drunk out of his mind, on live television!”: Bulls legend pulled off a WWE like stunt on CNN in Kim Jong Un’s country

Dennis “The Worm” Rodman is a character that defies description.

From a pure achievements standpoint, Rodman enjoyed a remarkable basketball career. His growth from being an unheralded second-round pick to a legitimate star was exceptional. Rodman became a definitive piece of two NBA dynasties.

Rodman became a key piece that took both the Pistons and Bulls to championship contention. The Worm won five championships in his time in the league. Rodman was also a defensive pillar widely considered in the pantheon of great defenders.

Rodman dominated the boards on the court and headlines off it. Dennis was always at the center of media attention and faced a lot of unenviable situations.

One of the most insane things associated with The Worm however is his relationship with Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong Un is one of the most feared individuals on earth. Kim is also known to lead an extremely private life.

The unlikely friendship between Rodman and Kim Jong Un has often caused a stir. And CNN was at the receiving end of Rodman’s fury when questioned about the same.

How did Rodman react when questioned by CNN on live television?

CNN’s Chris Cuomo was the one in charge of the conversation with Rodman. At the time, there was major confusion in the USA concerning the detention of Kenneth Bae, a Christian Missionary.

Bae was convicted on charges of conspiracy to topple Kim Jong Un. The fact, however, was not made public at the time.

With Rodman attending CNN’s session from North Korea, Cuomo demanded Rodman to confront Kim regarding Bae’s status. Rodman who looks visibly out of sorts exploded on live television.

Rodman wasn’t having any of Cuomo’s line of questioning. The Worm demanded consideration for him and his entourage. Rodman refused to be involved in such a politically polarising discussion while in North Korea.

Whether it was fear of Kim’s wrath or an instance of Rodman losing his marbles, we will never know. The enigma that is Dennis Rodman was on full display on live television for all to see.

