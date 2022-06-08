Basketball

“Dennis Rodman woulda made Draymond Green cry!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors forward’s comments on why only a few people were THAT DUDE

NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Greens' comments about the 80s and 90s player and says Green would cry facing Dennis Rodman.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"Not even halfway and we giving up on the championship?" - F1 Twitter lashes out at Ferrari boss for not aiming to win 2022 championship
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Greens' comments about the 80s and 90s player and says Green would cry facing Dennis Rodman.
“Dennis Rodman woulda made Draymond Green cry!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors forward’s comments on why only a few people were THAT DUDE

NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Green’s comments about the 80s and 90s player and says…