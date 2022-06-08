“Dennis Rodman woulda made Draymond Green cry!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors forward’s comments on why only a few people were THAT DUDE

NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Green’s comments about the 80s and 90s player and says Green would cry facing Dennis Rodman.

Draymond Green responds to former Celtics player Cedric Maxwell’s claim that if he played in the 80s and 90s, he would be knocked out.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green provides a fresh perspective on the never-ending old vs. new age argument.

“When you compare the intensity of the game and everyone acting like they’re simply the most violent and vicious enforcers, it’s like everyone acting like they shoot the ball like Steph Curry today,” Green remarked.

Green would have been “knocked out in the 1980s,” according to Cedric Maxwell. During the Warriors’ Game 2 victory against the Celtics, Green acknowledged what Maxwell stated to tie the Finals at 1-1.

“Everybody running around acting like they were that,” Green said. “Y’all were getting bullied. So it baffles me when every guy, just because they played in the ‘80s, just because they played in the ‘90s, is like, man, if you played in our day, you’d get knocked out. No, not really, because it wouldn’t be you.”

Draymond Green isn’t afraid to respond to others as he did in response to Cedric Maxwell’s remarks. Green criticizes the 1980s and 1990s players, noting that not all of them were tough. He also indicates that they were bullied as well!

NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Green and says he would get laid out by Dennis Rodman!

NBA Twitter took Green’s comments on the chin claiming the Warrior’s star would’ve cried if he faced Dennis Rodman.

Rodman was a nasty, relentless, and erratic player in the 1980s and 1990s. Many NBA teams and players found him to be more than a handful. Many people feel that no one from today would have been able to compete with Rodman.

NBA fans ridicule Draymond Green, claiming that he would lose to Dennis Rodman:

Draymond Green is similar to Dennis Rodman in many aspects, and the Warriors will need him to keep doing what he’s doing if they want to win the championship again.

