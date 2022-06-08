“We drafted Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney. We developed them. We should be allowed to spend on them!:”: Warriors GM Bob Myers respond to critics as Dubs estimated to pay $475 Million next season

Warriors GM Bob Myers responds to criticism about the team being estimated to spend $475 million in the 2022-23 season

For any team to succeed in the NBA, you need a few things. You need a good offense, where you have people who can score from all zones, and some specialized deep shooters. However, if you want to win at the biggest stages, defense is the primary key. Bob Myers knows all about it.

In order to get all types of players needed, a team can trade for them, acquire them in free agency, or draft candidates and develop them. The Warriors are very accustomed to doing the latter. It all started when they drafted Stephen Curry in 2009.

Later, Bob Myers took over the reins and further drafted Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. This year, with all of their salaries, the Warriors spent $346 million in payroll and luxury taxes. With the number set to balloon in the upcoming season, other front offices are raising their criticism regarding the same.

Bob Myers feels teams paying guys they drafted shouldn’t be taxed for the same

This offseason, the Warriors have a lot of calls to make. Kevon Looney, Otto Porter Jr, Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica are all entering free agency. Along with that, Jordan Poole would enter the final season of his rookie contract and is due for an extension. With all these changes, the Dubs are estimated to spend over $475 million next year.

This has been raising concerns all across the league, and Bob Myers addressed the same. He appeared on The Morning Roast for his bi-weekly appearance and talked about the salaries and taxes.

“You should be allowed to spend on your own players,” Myers said. “We drafted a lot of these guys, we developed them. It’s not like we went out and signed all these guys as free agents and built some team that way. Larry Riley drafted Curry. I was here when we drafted Klay, we Draymond. We drafted (Jordan) Poole. We traded for Wiggins. Nobody wanted Wiggins. Nobody was saying anything then.”

Myers isn’t wrong. The league should make a change in rules for teams that develop their own drafted players. This might bring back the sense of team loyalty that seems to be dwindling in today’s game.