There is no way Dennis Rodman could stop 6’9″ LeBron James, Gilbert Arenas shockingly claims

Dennis Rodman is one of the best defenders in NBA history. However, Gilbert Arenas believes he would struggle to stop LeBron James!

The 80s and 90s are widely considered to be two of the greatest eras in NBA history. This is primarily due to the aggressive playstyle and intense defensive style adopted by players and teams at the time.

One of the greatest defenders of the era was Dennis Rodman. The 6’7″ forward was drafted in the second round back in 1986 by the Detroit Pistons.

Known for his gritty defense and his elite rebounding, The Worm had a Hall of Fame career. He averaged around 13 rebounds per game and was a two-time DPOY, as well as a seven-time NBA rebounding champion.

Dennis Rodman is the only NBA player to win seven straight rebounding titles 😤 His @30for30, “Rodman: For Better or Worse,” airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oKq6Pe9Ff8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2019

With a resume like that, one would expect a man from the 80s and 90s like Rodman to clamp up today’s NBA superstars. However, Gilbert Arenas believes the five-time NBA Champion would not be able to stop LeBron James.

Gilbert Arenas defends the ‘soft’ modern NBA, claiming that Dennis Rodman would not be able to stop LeBron James

Over the years, there has been a huge debate surrounding how certain players would perform in different eras. One era that gets a lot of flack is the modern-day NBA.

A number of former superstars and NBA legends have heavily criticized today’s league. In fact, many claim that today’s NBA players are soft!

However, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has come to the defense of the modern NBA player. The 6’4″ guard took the example of 6’7″ Dennis Rodman on Fubo Sports, claiming The Worm would not be able to stop the 6’9″ freight train, LeBron James.

It certainly is a bold statement from Arenas. One that many legends and analysts may take issue with. However, it is hard to deny what the former Wizards star has to say.

