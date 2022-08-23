Dennis Rodman’s bizarre ‘f**k him’ rant against Kobe Bryant led to Lakers fans chiming in

Dennis Rodman and Kobe Bryant were teammates once, and apparently that was enough to fuel some kind of hatred for the Lakers legend.

Rodman and Kobe were teammates for only one season. They played together in the 1998-99 season when Kobe was in just the third year of his career, and Dennis Rodman was in the second last season of his career.

Rodman and Kobe both had extremely successful careers in the NBA. Rodman was a rebounding star, and he played the vital defensive anchor role for the Bulls’ second three-peat from 1996-1998.

Kobe Bryant is a Lakers legend and is a shining example of loyalty in the NBA. He won five titles with the Lakers across his career, and he’s one of the greatest offensive players of all time.

(2001) You know Kobe Bryant’s career highlight reel is insane when this alley-oop is usually forgotten or unmentioned. pic.twitter.com/7FJHRcmzyf — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) March 5, 2018

Kobe and Rodman never did anything memorable together in their one year together, but apparently the one year was enough to set Rodman off.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s father made good on a promise he made 40 years ago

Dennis Rodman weirdly called Kobe Bryant out

In a weird appearance at the W Hotel, Hollywood in 2013, Rodman seemed to have a bone to pick with Kobe Bryant. Rodman was singing along with the jazz band having a good time.

Then, someone asked Rodman if he thought Kobe Bryant was “the s**t.” That triggered something in the former NBA star, and he responded with a profanity laced rant.

“Kobe Bryant … one thing — f**k him,” Rodman went off. “F**k him. F**k him. I’ll say it again, f**k him.” There was no real reason for why he had those thoughts. It was completely random.

Fans got in on the action too, perhaps lashing out at Kobe for the failures of the Lakers season with Dwight Howard and Steve Nash. However, the biggest mystery remains as to why Rodman lashed out in the first place.

Kobe has had beef with other teammates like Shaquille O’Neal and Smush Parker, but those incidents had their place and there were reasons. Dennis Rodman’s beef seems to have come out of nowhere.

Also Read: Michael Jordan’s mother didn’t want him attending his brother Sgt. Major James Jordan Jr’s retirement for one specific reason