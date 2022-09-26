Dennis Rodman’s Former Teammate Who Was Offered $25,000 for North Korea Visit, Commented On his Kim Jong-Un Connection

John Salley defended Dennis Rodman for being close with North Korea and while also protecting his Hall of Fame status.

Dennis Rodman is widely regarded as one of the most flamboyant and eccentric men to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood. From the get-go it was clear that Rodman’s motor’s was different from several other guys on the Detroit Pistons. Soon enough, he was an integral component of the ‘Bad Boys’ going back-to-back in 1989 and ‘90.

However, as time went on, the Dallas native felt less content with how his life was going. Sure, he was a millionaire but money doesn’t solve everybody’s problems. Dennis Rodman was the clear cut example of this.

After having contemplated suicide, Rodman decided to live life the way he wanted to. In an interview with Oprah, he revealed that he ‘killed’ the imposter version of himself.

This certainly helped as for years on end, Rodman seemed happy being his true self. His free-spirited nature not only attracted a bevy of women but also had led to somehow meeting and befriending North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

John Salley defends Dennis Rodman.

Dennis Rodman made his very first visit to North Korea in 2013. He was accompanied by a Vice documentary crew and 3 Harlem Globetrotters who were brought on to promote a form of basketball diplomacy. This soon led to a great relationship being formed between Kim and Rodman.

To this day, the two have a very special and yet public bond with one another. John Salley, Rodman’s former teammate on both the Pistons and the Bulls and was offered $25,000 to take a visit to North Korea, was once asked to comment on their relationship.

During the time, a certain sector of NBA fans were lobbying for Dennis’s removal from the Hall of Fame because of his North Korean ties.

Salley found this to be silly, defending his former teammate by saying the US has just as much of chaos as does North Korea. He would go on to say that Rodman was integral to the culture of the game just as much as anybody else.

It’s safe to say that Dennis Rodman’s consideration for being removed from the HoF never caught any steam.

