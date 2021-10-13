“Dennis Schroder went over there to Boston”: NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis and LeBron James animatedly discussing strategy in Lakers’ preseason loss to Jordan Poole and co

Lebron James has always been notorious about switching teammates like used socks – if they don’t fit right- got to change them.

The latest of them of the long line to have departed this offseason has been Dennis Schroeder, a guy who was offered 80 million, but now plays on the Celtics for 5.

He fumbled the bag, literally. Of everyone who was a part of the roster in 19-20, 4 remain. And out of those 4, two of them left the team for a season and have been signed back.

This team right now sounds good, for someone who played NBA 2K, 6 years ago. There are 8 players who are 35+, and the youngbloods on the team are rookies who just got drafted off the summer league.

"We were gonna get Buddy and send Kuz to the Kings, but then we got Russ." "Wait, so what happened with Trez?" "We sent him to Washington with Kuz for Westbrook." "Ahh, so what about Dennis?" "Dennis went over there to Boston."

Did LeBron James make the right moves?

It may have been Rob Pelinka’s name plastered all over the news about the moves that have been made this year, but the moves have Lebron written all over it.

You could clearly see Lakers lacked what they had- paint protection. Signed back Dwight, and Trevor Ariza to have the height advantage, resign Rondo to replace Schroeder and add Melo.

The team looks nice on paper, but it isnt going right for them in pre season. They’ve lost every game they’ve played so far, and it just does not sit right. The chemistry isn’t there, and if the Lakers are looking to win their 18th chip, things need to turn quick.

Granted, a few of their first choices did not go through. But any time LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony are on, it should be a closed case.

For every Lebron and Laker fan, this team needs to click fast, like last week. For other fans, they just can’t wait for this team to fail.

