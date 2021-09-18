Basketball

“De’Aaron Fox is the fastest player on NBA 2K22 followed by Russell Westbrook”: Former MVPs LeBron James and Derrick Rose make it to the top 20

"De'Aaron Fox is the fastest player on NBA 2K22 followed by Russell Westbrook": Former MVPs LeBron James and Derrick Rose make it to the top 20
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Playing the 2002 Finals, against the Nets and especially against Todd McCollough, was really Boring!": Former Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal mocks the Brooklyn Nets roster
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts