“De’Aaron Fox is the fastest player on NBA 2K22 followed by Russell Westbrook”: Former MVPs LeBron James and Derrick Rose make it to the top 20

NBA 2K22 releases its list of fastest players that includes their speed both with and without the ball. While De’Aaron Fox tops the list, veterans LeBron James and Derrick Rose also make the cut.

NBA 2K is finally out with its latest edition. The video game is every basketball fan’s prized possession. The game has been in the headlines even before its release, especially with its controversial ratings.

Top 10 players with the highest speed in NBA 2K22

Superstars Kevin Durant and LeBron James had expressed certain opinions about the players’ ratings recently. However, the game has received a 7/10 on IGN, 71% on Metacritic, and 8/10 on Nintendo life, with some fans calling it the best edition.

Below is the list compiled by NBA 22 of the fastest player in the game:

De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 97 / OVR: 97 Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers) Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.5 Ja Morant (Memphis) Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 92 / OVR: 92 Devon Dotson (Chicago) Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 91 Keon Johnson (LA Clippers) Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 90.5 Donovan Mitchell (Utah) Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 89.5 RJ Hampton (Orlando) Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89 Derrick White (San Antonio) Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89 Grant Riller (Philadelphia) Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 89 / OVR: 89 Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 88

Some of the special mentions include James Harden at the 19th position with an overall speed of 86.5, followed by LeBron James and Derrick Rose at the 20th position with an overall 86 each.