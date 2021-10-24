“Ja Morant looks like prime Derrick Rose to me!”: Paul George heaps some incredible praise onto the Grizzlies star after his 29 point showing vs the Clippers

LA Clippers star Paul George heaps some massive praise onto the shoulder of Ja Morant after their close game

Clippers vs Grizzlies was on a completely different level.

On one end, you have Ja Morant leading his team, scoring 28 points, 2 rebounds, and assists, on 52.6% shooting. And then you have Paul George, who scored a blistering 41 points on 60/41/100 shooting splits.

Both stars battled really hard in this game, resulting in what was potentially the best game we have seen so far this season. In the end, though, there could only be one winner, a title that was won by Memphis in this game.

After the match, PG sat down with the media to discuss what happened. And choosing not to be the sore loser, the Clippers star delivered some shining words about Mr. Morant himself.

Paul George compares Ja Morant to a very beloved Chicago Bulls legend after losing to the Grizzlies

And no, we don’t mean Michael Jordan.

Paul George has had a long tenure in the NBA and has been one of the premier perimeter defenders of this league. Given that role, the star has been handed the task of guarding some of the greatest players of all time during their peak. And during his post-game interview, he chose to compare Ja Morant to a very special one. Take a look.

“He’s just explosive and electrifying. I’d compare him to like D-Rose. I guarded him my rookie year, the Indy-Chicago series, and guarding Ja is very similar to how Derrick Rose was.” – Paul George praises Ja Morant 🙌🏽 (via @TomerAzarly)pic.twitter.com/G6Puq7Tjia — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 24, 2021

Now, we’re not sure Ja is as explosive as peak Derrick Rose in Chicago. However, we certainly understand where he is coming from on this one.

Morant’s style of play certainly gives us all flashes of prime D Rose, and how he used to terrorize defenders in this league, before his fateful injury.

Are these comparisons a sign of things to come? Can the Grizzlies star really match that level of greatness?

It seems that we’ll find out soon enough.

