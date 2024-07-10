“Derrick White Over Kyrie or Dame”: Kawhi Leonard’s Team USA Substitution Leaves Fans Annoyed

Team USA has selected some future Hall of Famers to represent the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard had to pull out of the competition recently, days after the practice sessions started on Saturday. After Kawhi’s departure, fans were expecting players like Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, or Jaylen Brown to fill the empty spot. But to their surprise, 2024 NBA Champion Derrick White was announced as the replacement, which has now made fans lash out in frustration.

Kawhi’s selection on the team was under scrutiny from the beginning because the Clippers star was reeling from an injury for some time. The two-time NBA Champion missed 12 of the last 14 games for the franchise due to a knee inflammation.

However, as he joined the team, he was looking in great shape. “Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas. He felt ready to compete,” USA Basketball said in their official statement.

The decision for Kawhi to opt out of the competition was taken after assessing his injury and the amount of time he needs to recover. He was advised by the franchise and USA Basketball to use the offseason to nurse himself back to health. So, given the sudden turn of events, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill said, “I am happy to announce that Derrick will compete at his first Olympic Games on the heels of a championship season in Boston.”

Even though it’s a moment of celebration for White, fans aren’t particularly pleased by him replacing Kawhi as they believe that there are several players who deserve this spot. Among the many contenders for this position, one fan chose Paolo Banchero.

Paolo Banchero is the only person who should be the replacement for Team USA. — Certified A1 (@looking4BLKJobs) July 10, 2024

Another fan, in complete shock of this announcement, wrote, “DERRICK WHITE OVER KYRIE OR DAME????????”

DERRICK WHITE OVER KYRIE OR DAME???????? — BucksShowYo🦌 (@BucksShowYo) July 10, 2024

Fans are fuming over White being picked to represent the nation in Paris. One fan said that he can name 10 players who are more worthy of this opportunity.

Can name 10 other players that deserve it more. — Jake Orion 250k – Onlyfans.com/jakeorion93 50% OFF (@JakeOrion93) July 10, 2024

Jaylen Brown’s name not being next in line has also surprised many.

Imagine being the Finals MVP and 3 of your teammates make it and you don’t 😭😂 — PackShowYo🧀 (@PackShowYo) July 10, 2024

In fact, Brown was also hoping that he will be called up by USA Basketball after Kawhi made a spot available on the roster. The Celtics star posted a cryptic message (monocle emojis) on his X profile.

🧐🧐🧐 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 10, 2024

Even though the fans are annoyed with this selection, it’s worth noting that White averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Celtics in the last season. In addition to that, he was one of their most dependable players during the season that made the Celtics the 2024 NBA Champions.

So with so many stars on the roster, it’s a wise decision to pick a defensive guard who can do the dirty work instead of another offensive juggernaut.