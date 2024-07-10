Stephen Curry’s Team USA Presence ‘Fantastic’ for Steve Kerr for Several Reasons

Apr 23, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the third quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is set to appear for his first-ever Olympics after joining the Team USA Men’s Basketball roster. The 36-year-old has joined forces with the Golden State Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr, to propel the national team to success. This dynamic has heavily benefited the latter, prompting him to laud the contributions of the 10x All-Star.

During a recent press conference, Kerr highlighted the positive impact of Curry’s leadership skills on the roster. Following this, the 58-year-old pointed out how the Warriors talisman could enhance the potency of the offense while increasing the team’s chemistry. Expressing his viewpoint in public, he mentioned,

“Having Steph on the team is fantastic for a number of reasons. He is obviously a brilliant player but the comfort level that we have together. We’ll run some of the same actions that we run in the Golden State for him… He is one of our leaders and for me to have the ear of one of our leaders and vice versa, I think it helps the communication process with the rest of the team”.

On one hand, this highlighted the mutual respect and admiration between this duo. On the other hand, it showcased how Kerr’s decade-long connection with the 2x MVP could aid him in national duty. After all, the success of this partnership remains one of a kind in the NBA.

Kerr’s implemented offensive structure brought the best out of Curry. It flourished his gameplay majorly while taking it to unthinkable heights. On top of this, their efforts yielded success more often than not as the Warriors collected four championships in these ten years.

Much to Kerr’s delight, the foundation is all set for him to initiate this success with the national side. The entire Team USA has bought well into his ideas while his ace, Curry, already has become an integral part of this roster. So, all factors point towards the potential glory, exciting the supporters about the future.