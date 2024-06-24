Derrick White Puts ‘Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Feud’ Rumors To Rest With A Clearcut Statement

The Boston Celtics’ championship victory ended their 16-year wait for a title. However, it allegedly also planted the seeds for a potential feud between the roster’s two biggest stars, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Amidst the rising unease over their dynamics, Derrick White recently shouldered the responsibility of putting the rumors to rest.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old publicly defended the pride of his teammates on SiriusXM NBA Radio. Downplaying the presence of a possible rift between the Celtics stars, White applauded their qualities as competitors. Additionally, he also pointed out their close bond, mentioning,

“Everybody wants to talk about a certain narrative or whatever it might be for a story, but they just wanna win and they are gonna do what they need to do on both sides of the floor to help us win games…They are both incredibly talented. They work so hard and they are really good teammates. They care for one another on and off the court”.

“They care for one another on and off the court.” Newly minted #Celtics champion @Dwhite921 sitting with dad @RamblinWreck34 tells @BGeltzNBA and @SamMitchellNBA about the relationship between his star teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/YBUqeuWnWK — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 23, 2024

The initial tension over their relationship began shortly after their Eastern Conference Finals triumph against the Indiana Pacers. Despite Tatum being the designated talisman of the roster, Brown won the conference Finals MVP for his key contributions in crunch moments. This raised question marks over the team’s dynamics, devaluing the former’s authority as a leader.

A similar storyline repeated during their NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. While Tatum struggled offensively for most of the series, the franchise relied on Brown to bail them out in crucial junctures. This subsequently ensured the Finals MVP award for the latter, further deflating the roster’s perceived power dynamics.

Since then, both have been pitted against each other. A handful of sports analysts even fueled this fire by tipping Brown over Tatum as the team’s suitable leader.

However, as White pointed out, these outside noises have failed to weaken the bond between the superstars. Throughout the celebrations, they hyped each other up, putting the limelight on their mindset of prioritizing the team over personal achievements.

The championship run strengthened the bond between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Throughout this playoff run, they complemented each other on the court. At times, when Tatum failed to make his offensive efforts count, Brown stepped up to steal the show. During those periods, the former willingly took a step back and contributed to enhancing the team’s overall quality.

Their closeness also became evident during the celebrations. After Brown uploaded a triumphant post on Instagram, Tatum soon congratulated him, commenting, “MVP”.

“Jayson Tatum is jealous of Jaylen Brown” pic.twitter.com/EFbqmLySoL — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) June 18, 2024

Shortly after, the 27-year-old returned the gesture by showering high praise for his teammate. Calling Tatum “the greatest of all time”, Brown caught the eyes of the NBA community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

During their seven years together, the duo have always shared a common goal. And after fulfilling it, they have become even more fond of each other. As a result, the Celtics fans can only hope for their relationship to remain the same as the franchise aims to repeat this feat in the coming times.