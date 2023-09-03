Despite $40,064,220 Pending Paycheck, Luka Doncic Spent Only 6.2% of His Upcoming Salary on 5,225-Square-Foot Mansion in 2020

Luka Doncic has been one of the most formidable forces in the NBA in the past couple of years. His stellar performances earned him high-paying contracts from Dallas Mavericks, which allowed him to buy a 5,255 square feet mansion in 2020. However, compared to his upcoming $40,064,220 salary that he will earn this season, the mansion then cost $2,700,000, which is just 6.2% of his salary.

Luka Doncic is here to stay with the Mavs and this explains why he bought his $2,700,000 mansion right next to Mark Cuban’s house. Alongside Kyrie Irving, Doncic forms great offense for the Mavs, giving them higher contentions for playoff finishes and challenging for the title in the league.

Luka Doncic’s $2,700,000 mansion is worth just 6.2% of his current NBA salary

Luka Doncic made a worthy investment in buying the modernist architectural Preston Hall mansion at Dallas’ 9119 Guernsey Lane for $2,700,000 in 2020. The mansion is right next to Mavericks’ owner and investment mogul Mark Cuban, which proves a statement that Luka Doncic is here to stay.

As per Clutch Points, the Preston Hall mansion was designed in 1984 by modernist architect Hardy McCullah. The property was later acquired in 2017 by John Huffman of JH Design+, who made further expansions and improvements. The 5,225 sqft. mansion consists of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a power bath. The place is adorned with beautiful lighting and tech gizmos which gives residents an aesthetic vibe to their home.

If we were to calculate the amount spent on this mansion compared to Doncic’s upcoming NBA salary, this investment would be just 6.2% of his $40,064,220 income in the 2023-24 season. In 2022, Doncic signed a five-year $247,147,241 super-max contract with the Mavericks, that retains him with the team till 2027.

How much will Luka Doncic earn in the subsequent seasons?

Luka Doncic will now be entering the second season of his $247,147,241 supermax contract, which will earn him an average salary of $45,000,000 in the subsequent seasons. As per Sportrac, Doncic will be earning $43,031,940, $45,999,660, and $48,967,380 in the upcoming 2024-25, 2025-26, and 2026-27 seasons respectively.

Additionally, the Slovenian will be eligible to sign an extension contract with the Mavs in the summer of 2025. This might guarantee him a five-year, $367,000,000 deal, which would make him the highest-earning NBA player, surpassing the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown.

Nevertheless, Doncic would still have career earnings of $200,000,000, even if he chooses to decline his final-year player option for the 2026-27 season.