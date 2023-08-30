Earning $6,230,820 More Than Karl-Anthony Towns, Highest-Paid NBA Star Playing in the FIBA World Cup Earns a Whopping $40,064,220

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns earns a staggering $6,230,820 less than the NBA player who holds the title of the highest paid in the FIBA World Cup. Despite his status as a perennial NBA all-star and the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, Towns’ salary falls short of the mark set by the highest-paid NBA star playing in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

According to salary figures from Forbes, it’s revealed that the highest-paid player in the FIBA World Cup boasts a yearly income of $40,064,220.

Luka Doncic is the highest-paid NBA star playing in the FIBA World Cup

Karl-Anthony Towns inked a significant 5-year contract worth $158,253,000 with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. In the 2022-23 season, Towns netted a substantial $33,833,400. However, this fell short of the mammoth $40,064,220 Luka Doncic made.

The Slovenian is the highest-paid player in the FIBA World Cup. He secured a lucrative five-year, $215.2 million supermax contract with the Dallas Mavericks after impressive performances from the start of his rookie season.

Speaking about his contract, Doncic once told ESPN:

“Today is a dream come true. The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks.”

Doncic has been incredible for Dallas. Not only in the regular season but also in the playoffs. Coming into the league as one of the most polished prospects ever, Luka has made a significant impact, justifying his massive supermax deal.

Luka out-earns top Team USA salaries

It should come as no surprise, but Luka also comfortably out-earns everyone on the Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup.

Within the Team USA roster, the top three earners are Brandon Ingram with $33,833,400, Jaren Jackson Jr. with $27,102,202, and Jalen Brunson with $26,346,666.

Luka’s $40,064,220 leaves Ingram, Jackson Jr., and his former Dallas teammate Brunson in the dust.