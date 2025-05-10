“You Playing With Luka Doncic”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Feud Fueled Lakers Exit Makes Shannon Sharpe Reject LeBron James’ Possible Move

It isn’t any secret that LeBron James does not have a lot of time left in the NBA. The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar has confirmed that he doesn’t plan to be in the league forever. Uncertainty remains surrounding his future with the organization. NBA analyst and noted LeBron expert Shannon Sharpe doesn’t believe James will leave Los Angeles and uses Shaquille O’Neal’s departure from the team as a big reason why he doesn’t think LeBron is going anywhere.

LeBron has a player option for the 2025-26 season. The cards for his future are completely in his hands. Despite his son, Bronny James, being a guaranteed member on the roster for the next two seasons, reports suggest that a return to Los Angeles isn’t as clear-cut as it seems.

If James were to leave, it wouldn’t be the first time a superstar took their talents elsewhere from LA. After a historic dynasty run with the Lakers in the early 2000s, Shaq decided to move cities. His situation contained far more animosity than LeBron’s does now, however.

O’Neal had a major falling out with superstar teammate Kobe Bryant. Their feud led to the front office choosing between one or the other. As a result, they chose Bryant. In a way, LeBron’s is the complete opposite.

Shannon Sharpe took to his Nightcap podcast to share his thoughts on James’ future. The Lakers’ front office has done more to satisfy James, which leads Sharpe to believe the 21-time All-Star will return for next season.

“I don’t believe he goes back [to Cleveland]. Go back and do what? He’s playing with Luka Dončić,” Sharpe proclaimed. “Shaq is the only one I can remember that came here and left.”

The only other team that would be a logical decision for James to go to is the Cleveland Cavaliers. But, James wouldn’t be returning to the same talented, mid-lottery team he was joining in 2014. Cleveland has established itself in the post-LeBron era and just gained the first seed on their own merits.

Sharpe’s First Take co-host, Stephen A. Smith, encouraged James to remain focused on the Lakers.

Stephen A. urges LeBron to be involved with Dončić contract talks

Aside from James’ contract negotiations with the Lakers, Luka Dončić will discuss his future with the team. LA brought in Luka to be their next face of the franchise as LeBron enters the latter stages of his career. But, that transition won’t happen if he doesn’t stay with the team.

LeBron has made it clear that he will let Luka make this decision by himself. Stephen A. Smith believes this is an important situation where James needs to be more hands-on.

“I want to make sure I’m very clear. It is not LeBron James’ responsibility to ensure that Luka Dončić re-signs with the Lakers,” Smith said. “But that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t feel a responsibility.”

Smith is aware that this responsibility doesn’t fall on James’ shoulder. Regardless, he should feel a responsibility, considering he is the leader of this team. Especially since he urges the team to improve the roster. Now that they did their part to add the talent, he should do his to ensure the talent stays.

This offseason will be important for the future of the Lakers franchise. Only time will tell if they will be in contention ahead of the 2025-26 season.