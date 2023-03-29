Despite 7.9 Million Followers, Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Takes A Dig at Social Media Influencers in Her Latest IG Story

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Currys are clearly one of the most popular NBA couples. Alongside LeBron James and Savannah, the duo of Ayesha and Stephen Curry has gained unbound popularity among fans. In all fairness, their relationship is worthy of praise.

Where NBA superstars usually struggle with their marriages, Ayesha and Steph have proven to be role models for players seeking a less dramatic marriage. Much of the credit for this obviously goes to Ayesha.

The 34-year-old has become a beloved personality in the past few years. Especially on social media where fans just can’t get enough of her. But despite all her followers on Instagram and Twitter, it seems Ayesha is not that fond of Social Media influencers, or at least her latest story suggests so.

Ayesha Curry takes a shot at Instagram influencers on her IG story

Ayesha has about 7.9 million followers on Instagram and almost a million on Twitter. Naturally, the fans have followed her to keep a tab on her life with Stephen Curry. But her follower count also reflects that her social media game is strong. Why else would fans follow her otherwise?

But despite her social media presence, Ayesha’s Instagram story shows that she enjoys jokes at the expense of ‘influencers.’ The wife of the Warriors star shared a reel that mocked Social Media influencers adding motivational content to meaningless instances.

That being said, she is clearly joking around. She is hardly hating on anyone making a living doing what they enjoy. She’s just enjoying herself and joking around about something that is clearly a generalization and not aimed at any one individual.

Steph has three kids with his wife

Stephen Curry married Ayesha back in 2011. Just a year later, they had their first child. Ayesha was only 22 when Riley was born. The two went on to have two more kids.

Their children have also become quite popular, especially among Warriors fans. Recently, Riley’s growth drew quite a few gasps from the NBA community. Surprising how fast time moves when your father is winning championships after championships.