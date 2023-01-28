A $3.7 Million Bid Helps LeBron James Join Michael Jordan and Diego Maradona On List of Most Expensive Game-worn Jerseys 

Jun 16, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter of game five in the 2013 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan’s jersey went for $10 Million, Diego Maradona’s hand of god shirt was auctioned for $9 million and now it is LeBron James’ turn.

His game-worn jersey just went up for auction and a buyer forked out an eye-popping sum. It is not just any game-worn jersey. It is the same one from game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

The same NBA Finals, where Ray Allen hit that shot. Yes, the one where Mike Breen’s famous “Bang!” Commentary can be heard in the background.

$3.7 million for LeBron James’ game-worn shirt is the third most expensive

Yes, he now trails only Michael Jordan and Diego Maradona. The winning bid for LeBron’s jersey was a stunning $3.7 million.

The jersey was from when LeBron won his second title and on that very game, he tallied 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists. It is also from the same season where James won his 4th and final MVP award.

LeBron James’ memorabilia and auctionable items are also set to go up in value. As James is on the cusp of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time points record.

Previously, the highest anyone paid for a LeBron jersey was $630,000 for his jersey from the 2020 all-star game.

How far is LeBron from passing Kareem?

Just a few games. Less than 2 weeks to be precise. LeBron is expected to pass Kareem on the 7th of February or the 9th of February.

If he plays all his games then the former is when we will see King James take a crown that has only had two former wearers.

A coveted record that won’t be broken for another generation or two. LeBron will be surely happy to have that in his trophy room.

