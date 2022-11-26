Michael Jordan Once ‘Sarcastically’ Picked Kevin Durant Over LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Not often do you get the GOAT to choose your name over that of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant? The only player to have that honor is Kevin Durant. Michael Jordan once did precisely that.

In an interview from 2013, when Kobe Bryant was 34 and LeBron James was in the most dominating form of his life, MJ was asked, “LeBron or Kobe”.

A tough one we must, especially when both were in the league and still in fantastic shape. Of course, like us, Michael too was flustered. But who did he choose? Kevin Durant!

Michael Jordan hilariously name-drops Kevin Durant instead of Kobe and LeBron

Yes, MJ really said, “I would say” paused for a moment before saying “Kevin Durant” and then bursting out in laughter. Of course, he meant that as a joke more than anything. And sure the whole thing had a hint of sarcasm but he could see a great player blossom in front of his eyes and he knew of KD’s potential.

Going back to the question, MJ breaks it down into two parts. In terms of form and prowess, he chose LeBron. By 2013, LeBron had just completed his first back-to-back championship wins. And he was simply unstoppable.

But when it came to championships, Kobe Bryant had just finished winning his 5th. He was 34 and he was still battling opponents in the twilight of his career.



The recognition that Kevin Durant deserves

The fact that Kevin Durant was still the only name that MJ mentioned says volumes about the Slim Reaper. Since then Durant has added a few important trophies to his resume. He is still going strong at age 34 and it looks like he will also break the 30k points mark. Kevin has also been a big fan of both MJ and LBJ.

Last night, Kevin Durant joined LeBron James as the only current players with 26,000 career points. They both reached that mark in the same amount of games: 955 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pkQVYGM524 — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) November 18, 2022

He deserves all recognition. Even at the age of 34, Durant is still torching defenders for fun. We reckon with good health he can carry on for a few more years and who knows, maybe add another championship.

For now, he is a legend, a 2-time champion, and 2-time finals MVP, need we say more? It is time to put some respect on KD, the guy Michael Jordan picked over LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

