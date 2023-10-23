Despite A Near $100 Million Adidas Deal, Damian Lillard Hilariously Accepts Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Freak 5’ Nike Shoes

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a great teammate. Apart from his on-court leadership, the Greek Freak also spoils his teammates with several gifts. Seems like a yearly tradition now that Antetokounmpo gifts all members of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise the latest pair of his Nike ‘Freak’ signature line. As seen in a video posted on his Instagram, the two-time Most Valuable Player was seen giving away the shoes to Damian Lillard as well as the faculty members of the organization.

Damian Lillard humbly accepted Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lovely gift. However, we won’t be fortunate enough to witness Lillard slip into his new teammate’s shoes. Back in 2014, the point guard signed a 10-year deal with Adidas worth almost $100 million. Being an exclusive Adidas athlete, Lillard won’t be permitted to put on the gear of any rival brand.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gifts Damian Lillard Freak 5s

Giannis Antetokounmpo has maintained a yearly tradition of handing out his latest signature shoes to all members of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise. As seen in the clip posted on Instagram, the European star filled a trolley full of sneakers and delivered it to teammates and faculty members.

Khris Middleton, Cameron Payne, and Bobby Portis were among the teammates whose reaction was caught on camera. However, Damian Lillard’s reaction to the gift has become a popular talking subject on the internet.

Damian Lillard accepted Giannis’ gift and even asked his teammate for his signature. After handing over the box to the sharpshooter, Antetokounmpo asked for a pair of his Adidas signature shoes.

Despite their respect for each other, Giannis and Dame won’t be allowed to wear each other’s signature shoes. While Lillard has been an exclusive Adidas athlete for the past nine years, the big man has been associated with Nike for the past seven years.

Maybe, out of respect for each other, the two superstars will put the shoes up on display at their respective homes.

Freak 4s last year & Freak 5s this year… Freak 6s next year?

Gifting out his signature shoes has become a yearly tradition for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The tradition began last year when the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year gifted all individuals of the franchise a pair of his signature Freak 4s.

With Antetokounmpo dishing out the Freak 5s this year, the members of the Bucks will only hope for their leader to continue this tradition. If the tradition is kept alive, the seven-time All-Star will be handing out Freak 6s to everyone next year.