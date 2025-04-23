Despite Being a Life-Long Magic Johnson Fan, Snoop Dogg Believes Steph Curry Can Surpass Him as GOAT PG

Steph Curry has been making splashes in the NBA, not just from beyond the three-point line, but also in the record books. Him shattering ceilings and making records on a regular basis has many people asking the question — is he the greatest point guard of all time?

Snoop Dogg made a guest appearance on ESPN’s First Take and shared his thoughts on the question. While Magic Johnson was a nearly unanimous answer in decades past, Snoop discussed how the Warriors star can upstage his good friend.

The show flashed back to Snoop’s last appearance on the show in 2023, where he said Stephen Curry may be the greatest point guard of all time, despite Magic Johnson being “his guy”. The longtime rapper emphasized the maybe in his sentence, stressing that the four-time champion wasn’t there quite yet.

In the flashback, Snoop mentioned that Magic has five rings while Curry only has four, but the latter still has a few years left to tie. Coming back to the present, when Molly Qerim asked the 53-year-old if Steph would surpass Magic if he won his fifth this year, Snoop downplayed the importance of rings in the conversation.

“I don’t think the five rings just automatically passes him up,” Snoop said. “I think the fact that he shoots threes and Magic didn’t shoot threes, and he’s got more action at points and overall game. And I don’t think neither one of ’em played like great defense… but I just feel like the way Steph has changed the game… that says a lot.”

Snoop believes Steph’s role in the NBA’s transformation is enough to put him in conversations with Magic Johnson. He credited the Warriors icon for the league’s three-point-centric offensive style, which is a key reason why he could surpass Magic in Snoop’s eyes.

To have a lifelong Lakers fan, who absolutely thrived during the Showtime Lakers era, say this should be a great sign of respect for Steph. Paul Pierce recently commented on Curry’s all-time standing, as well.

Paul Pierce shared what Steph must accomplish to rise in GOAT debates

Stephen Curry is on the fast track to being crowned the greatest point guard of all time, but he’s rarely mentioned alongside players in the GOAT conversation. It’s hard to say the 37-year-old isn’t at least a top-10 talent in NBA history, but Paul Pierce explained what Steph must do to further rise in the ranks.

“If Steph Curry wins the championship or one more, we are going to have some very uncomfortable conversations,” Pierce said. A fifth championship would mean Steph surpasses LeBron in championships, which could create some heated debates about who accomplished more in the league.

If Steph and the Warriors are able to bring home one more title, the two-time MVP will have achieved more, in Pierce’s opinion. “In my eyes, he would’ve won this era with LeBron [in it]. We’re gonna start putting Steph up there with Michael Jordan,” the Celtics legend stated.

The Warriors still have a long way to go before their championship aspirations begin to look feasible. But if Steph can win his fifth – and possibly another Finals MVP in the process – there would be little doubt that he is, at the very least, the greatest point guard in NBA history.