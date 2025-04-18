Steph Curry’s 5th Ring Can Push Him Closer to Michael Jordan in GOAT Conversations, Says Paul Pierce

The GOAT conversation in the NBA has mainly been a two-man race in recent years. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two players neck-and-neck for the title of the greatest ever. However, a third figure could push itself among them in the eyes of Paul Pierce. If Stephen Curry wins his fifth championship, Pierce believes the Warriors star will be closer to Jordan.

Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest point guard of all time. Although many consider him a potential top-10 player of all time, his profile doesn’t reach the GOAT conversation. He has four championships under his belt, but only one Finals MVP. However, one more title and another Finals MVP may make him take a significant leap.

Curry has numerous records and achievements which are special. He is the greatest three-point shooter ever and leads the NBA in that regard. In the 2015-16 season, he became the first-ever unanimous MVP. In addition to that amazing season, he led the Warriors to an NBA-best 73-9 record, even if they failed to win the title.

All these feats deserve careful consideration. Pierce joined Fox Sports’ Speak to share his strong opinions on Curry. He warns the masses that they need to hold serious conversations if Curry wins another title.

“If Steph Curry wins the championship or one more, we are going to have some very uncomfortable conversations,” Pierce said. “In my eyes, he would’ve won this era with LeBron [in it]. We’re gonna start putting Steph up there with Michael Jordan.”

Another championship would be an extraordinary accomplishment for Curry. This would be the fourth rendition of the Warriors roster that he potentially led to a title. The first era was before Kevin Durant, the second was with KD, the third was a shocking surprise without most of the previous core, and this would be without his backcourt mate Klay Thompson.

This is extreme praise for Curry on Pierce’s behalf. Before this statement, he went on record stating his thoughts on the GOAT debate.

Pierce’s thoughts regarding LeBron James as the GOAT

Following James’ outstanding achievement of breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, Pierce had strong words for his former rival. Despite holding James to a lesser status during his playing career, his opinion on the Lakers superstar has drastically changed.

After LeBron’s historic shot to take the record in 2023, Pierce went onto post about it. He put the past against him and declared LeBron as ‘The King’ once and for all.

“I’ve always never acknowledged you as King but [you’re] truly the King,” Pierce said.

Pierce’s praise for James spoke volumes to the 21-time All-Star’s greatness. Despite the Celtics legend’s extensive history with LeBron, he can put his bias aside to provide an objective assessment of his skills.