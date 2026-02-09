“Thankfully, the Girls Weren’t Stripping”: Tom Brady Recalls His Wildest Super Bowl Afterparty

Tom Brady has never exactly been known as a party animal. That said, he still attended his fair share of night-outs during his playing days. With all the winning he did, those moments came with the territory. Recently, Brady reflected on one such occasion and admitted it was not his finest parenting moment, as he ended up bringing his son along.

The moment came after the Super Bowl in 2018. Brady was cooling off from the postgame festivities when his son, Jack, who was 11 at the time, asked if they could attend the after-party together. Brady obliged, and the two went on to watch Snoop Dogg perform live.

However, upon arriving at the gathering, Brady quickly realized it wasn’t the best setting for an 11-year-old.

“Guess what Snoop has on the stage? Stripper poles,” Brady revealed in his latest YouTube video. “I see the stripper poles. Now, thankfully, the girls weren’t stripping. But they were dancing, and I kept looking over at Jack, trying to cover his eyes from that. I was unsuccessful.”

Jack eventually convinced his dad to stop covering his eyes so he could enjoy the show. Brady called it one of his less-than-fine parenting moments and pleaded with Jack not to do the same with his future kids.

Apart from recounting wild after-parties following Super Bowl wins, Brady also talked about how he compartmentalizes the messages he receives after lifting the trophy. He still keeps them all filed away and saved on his phone.

“I keep all of the amazing messages that people sent me. I wanted to keep them as great memories. Congratulations, and a lot of really cool ones over the years. It’s such a special moment, and you always want to remember it,” Brady shared.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a bevy of messages to show off from all sorts of personalities over the years. They must be pretty neat to look back on, and they seem to hold a special place in Brady’s heart.

All in all, Brady surely experienced plenty of wild after-parties during his playing days. But the one from 2018 was by far the most memorable, simply because his son tagged along. It did not end up being the experience he wanted his son to see, yet at least he walked away with a funny story.