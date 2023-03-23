Despite Being Involved in $32 Billion FTX Scandal, Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Jake Paul For His Illegal Crypto Activities

Shaquille O’Neal is a man who just loves making money. At the end of the day, there is a reason the man is worth $400 million today. Yet, despite having earned an amount that he and his family could comfortably live off for the rest of their lives, the man keeps working.

The biggest way Shaquille O’Neal has done this (apart from playing in and talking about the NBA), is by partnering up with different brands. And in most cases, it has worked out stupendously. Just ask Krispy Kreme, and Papa John’s.

However, he once also partnered up with a brand he really shouldn’t have. And as it turns out, that past connection has now turned him into quite the hypocrite.

Shaquille O’Neal criticizes Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, and Lil Yachty on his Instagram

It’s hardly news that crypto has been a big deal for the longest time now. So, as you’d expect, countless different icons are flocking right to it at the moment, including Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, and Lil Yachty. Unfortunately for them, as the below Instagram post explains, it hasn’t resulted in the best situation for them.

As you can probably tell already, the world has been coming down on these guys. And apparently, Shaquille O’Neal has decided to be a part of it, as he put this post out on his story.

@SHAQ throwing shots despite his own scandals with FTX 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/VjyBTpF02z — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 23, 2023

It’s nothing new for Shaquille O’Neal to be putting out posts on his Instagram story. In fact, the man has been on quite the binge off-late. That said, as we mentioned just a short while ago, the man criticizing these other creators for their mishaps with crypto companies may be just a little hypocritical here. Especially when their role was simply in a promotional capacity.

Shaquille O’Neal was involved in a bit of a promotional scandal himself when it came to crypto companies

Shaquille O'Neal does an awful lot of commercials, as is common knowledge already. And during one time, the man decided to do one for once-$32 billion-worth FTX.