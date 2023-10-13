Despite Brokering $412,292,486 Worth of Salaries Less than LeBron James’ Agent, Damian Lillard’s Agent Ensured 8th Highest Paycheck of the Season

Damian Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin is nowhere near LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul when it comes to the sheer span of contracts negotiated in the NBA. While Paul is known to have brokered over $500,000,000 worth of contracts for this season alone, Goodwin secured just $94,574,647 worth of deals for the upcoming season, according to HoopsHype

Despite the difference of exactly $412,292,486 between the two agents, Goodwin’s client Lillard ended up becoming the 8th highest-paid player in the league via his latest contract. Lillard signed a two-year, $121.77 million maximum veteran contract extension with Portland last year.

Lillard has also exercised his $48 million player option for the 2024-25 campaign, according to Sportrac. However, his $45,640,084 salary this coming season makes him the 8th highest-paid player in the league.

Aaron Goodwin has ensured that Damian Lillard gets the big bucks

Lillard signed a whopping 4-year, $177 million deal with the Trail Blazers back in 2019. This led to a salary of $39,344,900 in the 2021-22 season and will prompt an annual salary of $45,640,084 in the 2023-24 campaign. This will make Dame Dolla the 8th highest-paid player in the NBA, as things stand, according to Sporting News.

Lillard’s salary has seen an yearly increase since the contract was signed, he made more than $42 million in the 2022-23 season and will be making over $48 million in the 2024-25 campaign.

Goodwin, who is one of the most notable agents in the NBA right now, has a range of top-tier players signed under his name, including the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Matisse Thybulle, apart from the Dame.

While he may have ended up losing out to Rich Paul when it comes to overall contract value by a whopping $412,292,486, Goodwin has more than done his job in ensuring Damian Lillard the best contracts he can possibly imagine.

Aaron Goodwin has worked with multiple big players

Rich Paul obviously has the better catalog of players working with him as of now. Goodwin might not compare in numbers, but he has worked with a range of NBA stars.

This includes the likes of Gary Payton II and DeMar DeRozan, among others. In the past, Goodwin has worked with a range of stars as well.

The most notable names include Jamal Crawford, Chris Webber and Gary Payton. Of course, as his current portfolio stands, the veteran agent does not have too many stars on the roster, but still works with the likes of Damian Lillard and Matisse Thybulle.