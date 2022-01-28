“LeBron James only wants to LePunk Michael Jordan, in Charlotte!”: Skip Bayless confusingly accuses the Lakers superstar of faking his knee soreness vs 76ers

Skip Bayless reacts as LeBron James is forced to miss the Lakers most recent game against the 76ers

Somehow, even at 37-years old, even with Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on his team, LeBron James is unequivocally the best player, the Lakers have to offer.

Game after game, the King puts up massive performances to even keep the game competitive. So without him, you can probably already guess what the team’s condition looked like.

In their recent game against the 76ers, LeBron James was forced to sit out due to knee soreness. And without him, countless fans of the Lakeshow instantly lost hope for this game.

But, credit very it is due, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were absolutely brilliant during this game and scored 31 points on 66.7% shooting, and 20 points on 60% from the field, respectively. However, given that all of their teammates had terrible offensive performances, the team suffered a blowout loss of 87-105 in Philadelphia.

It was a sad loss for the Lakers, there is no doubt about that. However, no one has blamed the man for sitting the game out. After all, he did have knee soreness. And at his age, it is best advised to exercise caution.

For Skip Bayless however, well things couldn’t be more different.

Let’s jump right into this, shall we?

Skip Bayless believes LeBron James didn’t play vs the 76ers only so that he could rest up for Lakers vs Hornets

And no, while the LaMelo Ball and his crew have been pretty damn amazing this season, they aren’t the reason why he sat out.

Instead… well, how about we simply show you what he tweeted out?

LeBron supposedly has a sore knee. But you wonder if he’s also saving himself for tomorrow night’s at GOAT. He loves to put up big numbers in Charlotte against MJ’s team … as if that proves anything. Uh, Bron, it would be very different if you actually had to play against MJ. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 28, 2022

So, in summary, LeBron James sat out against the 76ers, not because he was exercising caution, but because he wanted to punk Michael Jordan while playing in the area of the team he owns.

We mean hey! In fairness to him, we can’t deny it for sure. Only LeBron James can.

We’re just happy to have the greatest hater of all time back in full force.

