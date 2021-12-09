“Nikola Jokic has entered the ‘best big man in NBA history’ conversation”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nuggets MVP as he records the 2nd most 30-point triple-doubles by a center in history

Dropping 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Nuggets 120-114 win over the Pels, Nikola Jokic has recorded his 9th 30-point triple-double.

This season, Nikola Jokic has been playing some of the most efficient basketball in NBA history. After grabbing the MVP honors last year, the Serbian has picked up right where he left the previous campaign off. And after recording 6 straight double-doubles, the Denver Nuggets leader had a huge jaw-dropping performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.

A contest that looked to be in the Nuggets’ control in the first half, ended up going down to the wire. New Orleans came back strong in the second half to force overtime. However, thanks to the genius of the Joker, who dropped 11 of the team’s 15 points in the OT, Michael Malone’s boy won their 3rd game in the past 7.

The 3-time All-Star finished his huge night with 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists on an incredible 17-23 shooting from the field. His performance got him praises from teammates, pundits, and analysts. However, JaMychal Green had the best compliment for his leader.

“I always expect for him to take over. I expect for him to win MVP again. He’s just the best big, he really is. He’s so skilled it’s crazy… I feel like 2K gotta give him (Jokic) 99 in everything. ”

JaMychal Green on Nikola: “I feel like 2K gotta give him 99 in everything.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 9, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Nikola Jokic records the 2nd most 30-point triple-doubles for a center

Apart from the legend Wilt Chamberlain, no center in NBA history has more 30-point triple-doubles than Nikola (9).

17-23 FG It’s his 9th 30-point triple-double of his career, the most in NBA history by any center not named Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/wV617dkEer — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 9, 2021

And as soon as the stat went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

The NBA is too easy for Jokic https://t.co/EUjBwm3Gzd — Bihagaro (@dimarco34) December 9, 2021

dont even care what his stats are this was such an unbelievably enjoyable Jokic game. these post moves look like he’s trying to juggle cinderblocks in quicksand and it has Valanciunas on the verge of rage-quitting. would not blame JV if he punts the ball to Kenner. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 9, 2021

Best center in NBA history — Dylan James (@DylanJa09774299) December 9, 2021

Nuggets fans uniting after another Nikola Jokic masterpiece: pic.twitter.com/ShsuqWeUIE — Brandon Ewing (@B_Skip1717) December 9, 2021

Nikola has truly been playing on a different level altogether. Averaging 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season, with the best PER (33.54) in NBA history. While Jokic is having a terrific individual campaign, Denver has been struggling to grab wins. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out indefinitely, the team is placed 8th in the West with a .500 12-12 record.