Basketball

“Nikola Jokic has entered the ‘best big man in NBA history’ conversation”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nuggets MVP as he records the 2nd most 30-point triple-doubles by a center in history

“Nikola Jokic has entered the ‘best big man in NBA history’ conversation”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nuggets MVP as he records the 2nd most 30-point triple-doubles as a center in history
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Ollie Robinson injury: English pacer limps off the field after a hamstring injury during the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane test
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Nikola Jokic has entered the ‘best big man in NBA history’ conversation”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nuggets MVP as he records the 2nd most 30-point triple-doubles as a center in history
“Nikola Jokic has entered the ‘best big man in NBA history’ conversation”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nuggets MVP as he records the 2nd most 30-point triple-doubles by a center in history

Dropping 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Nuggets 120-114 win over the…