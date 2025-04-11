Despite Calling LeBron James God’s Gift to Basketball, Allen Iverson Begged Everyone to Be Humble for Michael Jordan

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson speaks at the podium during the unveiling of a statue honoring him in a ceremony at Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If there is one thing that NBA fans can’t escape, it is talk shows focusing on the GOAT debate to the point of obsession. The question, “Who’s better, Jordan or LeBron?” seems to be posed daily. No matter where you stand on the debate, it is refreshing to finally see an NBA legend and former MVP like Allen Iverson come out to give them both their much deserved credit.

As part of a special project for the Players Tribune titled “The Legend of Michael Jordan,” Allen Iverson cowrote a section called “Icon.” While he was flanked by other all-time great players like Sheryl Swoopes and Quentin Richardson, Iverson’s section stood out from the rest.

In small red font over a black background, Iverson detailed his thoughts on the GOAT debate. It was a quote from 2018 that exclaimed the greatness of Iverson’s hero: Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

“I have to weigh in on this GOAT conversation,” said AI. “Y’all I’m begging you, just stay humble on this one, and don’t question it. PLEASE. Not when it comes to Black Jesus. That man walking among us.”

There is nothing like the cultural impact Jordan had. There is nothing like the stardom he inhabited. There is nothing like Michael Jordan. That’s what Iverson is saying here.

Some might say the timing of this quote is funny. Five years after that December 6th quote went live, in 2023, Iverson called LeBron James “God’s gift to basketball.” While some may call this hypocrisy, I think it puts Iverson’s stance on full display.

Iverson, while he believes Jordan is the GOAT and has done so since he finished his playing career, is not interested in the arguments of stats and rings. He has played against both players and has decided to simply enjoy the basketball of two greats, the peak of the sport he loves.

There’s something extremely refreshing about his take. In a time where former players like Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, current players like Draymond Green, and non-players like Stephen A. Smith all spend their days attacking eras of past and present, Iverson simply appreciates the game.

Considering the recent events of both this and Michael Redd’s congratulations of Gary Trent Jr., maybe we’re heading back to an NBA environment that features players appreciating their predecessors and vice-versa.

Wouldn’t that be nice?