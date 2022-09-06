$170 million Dwyane Wade couldn’t fathom teaming up with LeBron James in 2010

The 2010 trade deal sending LeBron James to the Miami Heat shocked everyone around the globe, including Dwyane Wade.

The 2010 offseason, to date, is one of the most shocking summers the NBA has witnessed. Everything was peaceful until July when LeBron James decided to leave the world after announcing his decision to part ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers to join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh at the Miami Heat.

Overnight, Bron was instantly regarded as the villain of the league. However, despite the hate this trio received, they managed to surpass all the expectations set for them.

In the four years that we saw James, Wade, and Bosh take on the floor at the same time, the Florida-based organization made it to the Finals all those years. With 224 regular season wins and 2 championships, Erik Spoelstra’s boys were the most accomplished franchise in the entire association.

“Never thought LeBron James and I was going to play together”: Dwayne Wade

Of course, Bron’s infamous decision came as a surprise to many basketball enthusiasts over the world. Apparently, even D-Wade couldn’t believe the same.

In an episode of the “Point Forward” podcast, “The Flash” spoke about how he never expected to share the floor with King James. The $170 million-worth former athlete further disclosed:

“I never thought we was going to play together. Like it never crossed my mind. Playing in the All-Star games and playing in the summer games and playing in the Olympics, that’s one thing, but playing the NBA season together that’s 82, that’s way different. You know how hard that is to think about playing with another ball-dominated guy. It wasn’t as many shots as it is now, the pace wasn’t the same as it is now, so it looked even harder to even think that.”

“So it was nothing that was on my mind until free agency in 2010, when we started going through the process of free agency, there was nothing on my mind until then about even playing together. A lot of people think we came up with it, I wish we were this smart. Like, we go with this plan like we’re building it from 2004 to 2008, but we weren’t that smart.”

One would assume that Dwyane had a big say while Pat Riley and co. recruited LBJ to the Heat. However, according to what the 3-time champ said, things don’t seem to be that way.

